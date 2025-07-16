You Don’t Give, You Don’t Win

You don’t have to be a taker to not be a giver. You just need to be very protective of what you own—especially your time.

The people I know who are givers are not overly protective of their time. They will readily give their time away for things that don’t necessarily bring them a “good time.” It could be a boring fundraiser they promised to attend to please a friend; it could be trekking to a family event just to make their parents happy; it could be offering to run errands for a friend or colleague in need.

There are a million ways to give your time away. Parenting is perhaps the ultimate time stealer. Before a kid leaves the house as an adult, a parent will give away thousands of hours to raising that kid, much of it shlepping in traffic. Of course, the parent will always tell you they’re doing it from the heart, as they should.

Separate from the obvious obligation of raising kids, the people I’ve known who are protective of their time are usually normal, decent people. They’re just careful before they give their time away. They have one life to live; time is their most precious resource; so why not have your time belong to you?

The people I know who are not overly protective of their time see things differently. They also have one life to live; time is also their most precious resource; but in their case, why not give some of it away to make others happy?

Of course there are people who fall in both camps depending on their moods, but I’ve also noticed that most people have general tendencies.

I have a cousin in Miami who I love. His daughter was getting married. My schedule was overloaded, and I had zero interest in trekking through airports to attend an event in thick humidity and fly right back. But I decided to go at the last minute because I knew how happy I’d make my cousin.

But here’s the crazy part. I can’t tell you how happy I felt to have made him so happy.

Out of curiosity, I googled “why giving makes us happy.” Here’s what AI answered:

“Giving makes us happy because it triggers the release of ‘feel-good’ chemicals in the brain, such as dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin, which are associated with pleasure, reward, and social connection. This activation of the brain’s reward centers and the resulting positive emotions contribute to a sense of well-being and can even improve physical health by lowering stress and blood pressure.”

When I read that, I almost felt guilty that I subconsciously went to the Miami wedding for my own happiness. Who knew that giving could trigger such pleasure? Who knew that selflessness could be such a “selfish” act?

This is the easy mistake many of us make. We assume that we “win” when we hold on tightly to our time and live life on our terms. That makes sense, but only on the surface.

Being human is rarely that simple. We are a messy bundle of emotions and relationships. We live with hidden needs and desires. When we do the obvious and hold on tightly to our time, we tend to neglect those hidden, less obvious needs — like, yes, the need to give some of our time away for others.

People who devote their time for a cause, like volunteering at a soup kitchen or at a home for kids with special needs, are clear and visible givers. Soldiers who risk their lives to protect their country embody the ultimate sacrifice of one’s time. These are time giveaways that are naturally infused with meaning.

But in our everyday lives, there are smaller giveaways that are no less meaningful, like a simple call to a grandmother, a shiva visit to bring comfort to a neighbor, a drive in rush hour to see your niece at a dance recital, hosting kids in your home to make them happy, singing Shabbat songs at a senior home, or just sharing stories with those around you. Those everyday time giveaways are also infused with meaning. They’re not random giveaways to a potential abuser; rather, they’re thoughtful giveaways that bring joy to someone who appreciates it.

And as a happy bonus, they may even trigger some of those “feel good” chemicals.

One of the great truths of life is that we can’t “win” the game of life until we give up some of that life for the happiness of others.