Elder Abuse

Nearly three-quarters of Americans believe that President Biden, 81, is no longer fit to serve in office, according to a new CBS poll. This was clear to many of us four years ago. Perhaps because I was watching my father’s decline into dementia, I could better read the signs. But they were there then, just as they were magnified at last week’s embarrassing presidential debate.

I’m not a doctor. I don’t know if it’s dementia or Alzheimer’s or something else. Which only begs the question: Who are the doctors who have lied to the world about Biden’s mental acuity? Who are the handlers, and for what reason are they willing to put the U.S. at such great risk? And how does his wife not just allow but push for one of the greatest humiliations of any U.S. president?

Jill Biden, 73, is obviously quite aware of his deteriorated condition. After the debate, she rushed to his side and helped him walk offstage. Later that night, she praised his efforts, with words typically used with a toddler: “Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!”

Jill has played a key part in deceiving the country about her husband’s fitness for office, shielding him from heavy media scrutiny and lashing out at aides who she believes fail to prevent some of his gaffes.

In a rare moment of honesty, the New York Times editorial board described Biden as “the shadow of a great public servant.” “More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence.” Running again is a “reckless gamble.” “The greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection.”

The New York Times editorial board described Biden as “the shadow of a great public servant.” Running again is a “reckless gamble…The greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection.”

How does a wife of 47 years allow her husband to get into this humiliating position? The answer isn’t hard to find: She pushed Biden to run in 2020, at the age of 77. In joint appearances, she often spoke after he did, acting in the “closer” role.

As Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe put it: “Encouraging your husband to embarrass himself like this is not love.”

No, it is not. It’s called opportunism.

This opportunism is a direct consequence of the mythology of second wave feminism: Women are not just equal to men, we are exactly the same as men. We now see the result of a denial of femininity, of biology, of bell curves. It’s also becoming the most common explanation for the narcissism of millennials: Their mothers ran back to work and then spoiled them relentlessly to compensate.

Is it because so many leftist women loathed their own feminine biology that they can easily accept the ridiculous “gender assigned at birth” fiction that is destroying another generation of kids? Perhaps.

What is beginning to come out is the role former President Barack Obama played in all of this. If he is indeed the one pulling Biden’s strings — which would certainly explain the decision to refund Iran’s diabolical regime — we have much bigger problems than wives who don’t act like wives.

Meanwhile, the right is not dealing with this very humanely either. Within hours of the debate, memes of Biden’s vacant stare became a staple on their social media feeds. You can say he’s not fit for office; you can be angry at the Democratic Party and leftist media for hiding this. But mocking someone’s physical/mental decline is not cool. In fact, it’s immoral.

Did social media make them like this, or did they always mock the elderly and handicapped?

All of this falls under decency — humanity. How odd that the party of “compassion” and the party of “morality” so easily lost both. Joe Biden’s sad humiliation will forever represent the absence of decency in the 21st century.

And the vast majority of blame is on one person, ironically someone who has instructed teens with emotional disabilities at a psychiatric hospital: his wife.

Karen Lehrman Bloch is editor in chief of White Rose Magazine.