A Moment in Time: “Moments that Shape Us”
Confessions of a Bukharian Comedian ft. Natan Badalov
Marla and Libby are back with another episode of Schmuckboys. This week the duo start with their updates of the week. Libby shares about how her and Jack are celebrating one year of marriage. And the two talk about the exciting news of having a…
Charlie Kirk Brought Conservatism to the Cool People
He engaged with tens of thousands of college students in hundreds of campuses over more than a decade and stood tall with his coolness and his arguments. He wanted to make loving America cool again.
Print Issue: Countdown to Repentance | September 12, 2025
With the world and so many lives in turmoil this year, how best to prepare for the High Holy Days? One answer is in Pirkei Avot, “The Sayings of the Fathers.”
Saffron Scents: Paella Valenciana
Paella is perfect for any festive occasion or as a one pot weeknight meal. It is easy to make ahead and to reheat for stress free entertaining!
Table for Five: Ki Tavo
Connecting To God
Countdown to Repentance: Thoughts Before Rosh Hashanah
As I study Pirkei Avot at this time of the year, the Days of Awe hover in the background. As my inner preparation for the Days of Awe coincides with my study of Pirkei Avot, unexpected connections emerge.
Cutting-Edge Faith on Rosh Hashanah
How can a sophisticated modern Jew integrate the pious promises of our tradition with the tragic and often painful reality of our world and our lives? Perhaps we can use these 10 days to reflect on these timeless and timely questions.
Hamas’ Big Lies: Blaming Israel for Their Own Crimes
Hamas is not just guilty of the crimes it accuses Israel of; it is defined by them.
Rosner’s Domain | A Generation Remembers; A New One Forgets
The political paradigms that dominate Israel today weren’t born on Oct. 7 – they were forged in September 2000.
Welcome Back, Jewish and Pro-Israel Students. Here’s What to Expect.
How will a combined student body of millions of undergraduate students marinated in an antisemitic miasma on social media receive its Jewish peers this fall? If the past is any indication, we should buckle up.
Babette Pepaj: BakeBot, AI Recipes and Cupcakes with Apple Buttercream
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 124
Atonement Is Good for Your Health
Your heart will thank you for making proper amends and so will your immune system. Atonement can’t change what you’ve done, but it can reduce the adverse physical effects caused by holding the guilt and regret in.
Pilgrims and the Parsha
Most striking about Bradford’s affinity for the Bible for those who hear the weekly parsha in synagogue is how Bradford drew explicitly from the Book of Deuteronomy in expressing the covenantal character of what would become, eventually, the United States.
The Moral Imperative to Restore Constitutional Bankruptcy Protections to Student Loan Debt
Policy Failures and Generational Poverty
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: Jewish Leaders Call for Prayers and End to Political Violence
The Turning Point USA founder has been an outspoken supporter of Israel in conservative politics.
Six Jews Were Murdered in Cold Blood: I Blame You
Even in the face of these murders, the same narrative persists, the one that excuses or explains away Jewish blood when it’s spilled.
The Unfunny Trials of Graham Linehan
Last week Linehan flew back to the U.K. to appear in court on charges related to a scrap between him and a young “transwoman” among his alleged crimes being “misgendering,” referring to his antagonist with male pronouns.
Remembering September 11
Twenty-four years later, the lessons of that day remain urgent.