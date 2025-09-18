A Moment in Time: “What Does it Take to Awaken Us?”

Dear all,

Years ago, on a Temple Akiba Israel trip, I purchased a funky shofar from a vendor in the mystical town of Tzvat. To this day, I believe that it must have come from a unicorn—it certainly doesn’t resemble the typical shofar you see every Holy Day season.

The vendor assured me it is, in fact, kosher. And although a few community members have told me they’d prefer to hear a “real” shofar, I still bring this one out at least once each year.

Why?

Because sometimes, in order to truly wake up, we need something extraordinary to stir our hearts.

The call of the shofar reminds us that life is finite.

The sight of the shofar lifts our vision toward the infinite.

The sound of the shofar pushes us to reimagine our lives.

The nearness of the shofar grounds us fully in the present.

What does it take to awaken us? Often, it is when our senses and emotions weave together into a unique moment in time—one that lifts our souls beyond time and space.

Ron, Maya, and Eli join me in wishing you and your families a year of sweetness, health, and deep joy.

Shanah Tova!

Rabbi Zach Shapiro