A Moment in Time: “What Does it Take to Awaken Us?”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

September 18, 2025

Dear all,

Years ago, on a Temple Akiba Israel trip, I purchased a funky shofar from a vendor in the mystical town of Tzvat. To this day, I believe that it must have come from a unicorn—it certainly doesn’t resemble the typical shofar you see every Holy Day season.

The vendor assured me it is, in fact, kosher. And although a few community members have told me they’d prefer to hear a “real” shofar, I still bring this one out at least once each year.

Why?

Because sometimes, in order to truly wake up, we need something extraordinary to stir our hearts.

  • The call of the shofar reminds us that life is finite.
  • The sight of the shofar lifts our vision toward the infinite.
  • The sound of the shofar pushes us to reimagine our lives.
  • The nearness of the shofar grounds us fully in the present.

What does it take to awaken us? Often, it is when our senses and emotions weave together into a unique moment in time—one that lifts our souls beyond time and space.

Ron, Maya, and Eli join me in wishing you and your families a year of sweetness, health, and deep joy.

Shanah Tova!

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

