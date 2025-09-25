A Moment in Time: “A New Year – and our Quota of Words”

|
At Jewish Health’s Grancell Village campus in Reseda, a capacity crowd of friends, relatives and staffers applauded their agreement in saluting the largest bar and bat mitzvah class in its 113-year history.
As the music swelled and the crowd bounced to the beat, the message was clear: Jewish pride is not only surviving on campus, it’s thriving.
Many undocumented Israelis are fearful of remaining in the U.S. illegally and are desperately seeking solutions.
Shorba, the tomato, chicken and rice soup recipe that we highlight here is a beloved classic from the Babylonian kitchen.
Alcohol symbolizes joy, celebration and abundance. This is especially important during the fall’s Jewish holidays.
Inner Transformation
Who needs to build a sukkah to remember our ancestors in the desert when I could just go volunteer at a soup kitchen?
In this New Year, we will find ourselves called upon to carry forward the responsibilities of leadership, the obligations of community building, the requirements of advancing Jewish civic interests.
You think the lives of Palestinians are going to be better than today within a Palestinian state? Look at Gaza, look at Syria, look at Yemen and think again.
Most Jews don’t understand what is taking shape in Christian America. They fear it, conflate its diverse voices and want to denounce it with great moral force, as if that will somehow make it all go away.
Much like in other parts of the world, most of those who criticize Israel in Latin America have little or no grasp of the realities on the ground, yet they readily join the chorus of demonization.
The High Holy Days represent an opportunity to challenge the prevailing narrative and educate our congregants, to restore faith in the Jewish people and Israel.
Founded by Lihie Gilhar in November 2023, Bring Them Light seeks to preserve not just the memory of those we lost, but their faces, their names and their life stories.
Investing in Israel offers not only the potential to generate wealth but also to redefine what we mean by philanthropy—all while supporting the Jewish people.
A political entity that lacks unified governance, defined and controlled territory and a commitment to peace remains something other than a state. To pretend otherwise is not compassion. It is dangerous negligence.
Guilt, despite its bad name, is actually good for me. Like regret and remorse and shame over my wrongdoings, guilt can be instructive and downright motivational.
Despite a year full of distance, imperfections, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal of our very nature, on Yom Kippur we are all doves, possessing the ability to, in the end, return home.
One reason my wife and I never learned Yiddish was that our families didn’t want us to. Yiddish was only spoken when they tried to hide things from us.
Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and the other Western leaders who made this proposal know that calling for a Palestinian state has as much likelihood of success as proposing a U.N. mission to Jupiter.