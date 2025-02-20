Loay Alshareef Pioneers a New Era of Arab-Jewish Relations

Loay Alshareef is a linguist and educator based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a profound passion for modern and ancient Semitic languages, particularly Arabic, Hebrew, and Syriac.

Born and raised in Saudi Arabia with a religious Muslim background, Loay was initially exposed to negative views about Jews and Israel, but his perspective began to shift during his studies in France, where he lived with a Jewish host family.

Now, he’s a recovered anti-semite, in his own words. He says, “I went from someone who said that Israel and the Jewish people were cursed to saying, ‘How beautiful are your tents, Jacob, your dwelling places, Israel’.”

In fact, the world now knows him as “an Arab activist who campaigns for peace in the Middle East”.

Loay Alshareef’s narrative is a testament to the transformative power of openness and education. Originating from a conservative Muslim background in Saudi Arabia where he was indoctrinated with anti-Semitic sentiments, Alshareef’s life took a transformative turn, making him see the incredible similarities between Islam and Judaism.

The Turning Point

The significant turning point for Alshareef came in 2010 when he visited France as an exchange student for a language immersion stay. Unexpectedly placed with a Jewish host family, fate forced him to face his prejudices head-on.

Yet, what stands out, and what likely made him ‘the chosen one’, is Alshareef’s conspicuous willingness to hear and acknowledge the other side of the story. He started out as a “big fan of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion” who “thought that Jews are bad people”, but he was always open to change.

And when the mother he lived with in the Jewish family shared first-hand accounts about the religion and culture of Jews, Alshareef found that there were undeniable similarities between the Judaism and Islam that struck the chords in his heart.

“…don’t forget that Muslims name their kids after Jewish prophets, kings and heroes,” he says.

This encounter ignited a personal transformation that redirected his life’s mission to “reconcile the children of Abraham.”

Embracing a Mission of Tikkun Olam

Alshareef’s commitment to peace and understanding compelled him to go public with his journey in 2017.

“Breaking my silence was a decision to fight against the hatred I once felt. I am now devoted to healing the world through dialogue,” Alshareef states, adopting the Jewish concept of Tikkun Olam — repairing the world.

He now ardently believes that the Middle East is a shared homeland for the descendants of Isaac and Ishmael, and tirelessly works to foster a new era of cooperation and peace.

Global Advocacy for Peace Through Education

Beyond his activism, Alshareef invests in education as a crucial tool for sustainable peace. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” he often says, paraphrasing Nelson Mandela.

And with his own technical background and a Master’s degree in Software Engineering from Penn State, he is well-positioned to leverage this weapon.

Alshareef enhances his educational outreach, reaching a wide audience with his message of unity. Towards this end, he has taken his message of reconciliation to global stages, including university campuses across the United States and community events in Canada.

At an event at the University of Southern California, he declared, “Misguided ideologies have perpetuated divisions between Muslims and Jews for too long. We are here to offer hope and to prove that coexistence is not only possible but necessary.”

His participation in the March for Jerusalem in 2024 further emphasized his dedication to bridging divides. Meanwhile, through his YouTube channel, he delves into Semitic languages, history, and cultural exchanges to enlighten and connect people across historical divides.

The Price for Peace

Despite the purity and conviction that Alshareef has in his mission, is the journey to his vision easy?

On the receiving end of a lot of hate, and even threats on social media, he says, “Some people say, if I see you on the street I will just shoot you, I will do this and I will do that (…) I never rule out the possibility of something that would happen to me because of this message”.

But do the threats and hatred ever water down his conviction?

He remains unfazed, adding, “I am very convinced down to the bottom of my heart (that) what I’m doing, in Hebrew, Tikkun Olam, I’m fixing the world, healing the world, making it a better place and I have zero regrets.”

A Vision for a Peaceful Future

Alshareef is driven by a vision where Arabs and Jews share mutual respect and cooperation. His efforts illustrate the profound impact of individual transformation in achieving societal change.

“Every step towards understanding is a step towards peace. I am committed to this path, regardless of the obstacles,” he asserts. His story remains a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even the most deeply ingrained prejudices can be overcome through understanding and dialogue, paving the way for a future of peace and mutual respect among the children of Abraham.