Life Lessons at the DMV

Life is a labyrinth of challenges we have to learn to navigate. There are days when we get lost, and remembering that everything will be okay feels impossible. When every turn seems wrong and the walls feel so tall that we can’t see the silver lining behind the clouds; staying optimistic is hard. Through trials, troubles and turbulent times, I find it challenging to realize the purpose behind the pain. Yet, that’s exactly what happened to me.

A few weeks ago I traveled to the building made of cement and despair that is called the DMV, to take my Behind-the-Wheel Driving Test. Anxiety was rushing through me: my nerves tingled throughout my body. I couldn’t feel my fingers or toes. Not only was I anxious about the 15 minutes of awkward silence I was about to endure as the instructor silently assessed my driving capabilities, but I was equally nervous about taking my drivers license photo. As my makeup was melting in the glove compartment of my mom’s car, and my hair was increasingly getting more unruly, I began panicking about every single thing I could think of. How many inches was I supposed to park from the curb? How many feet before a turn was I supposed to signal? Should I smile with or without teeth?

As the instructor sat in the passenger seat and told me to start driving, I drew a blank. I was rushing through the test, adrenaline pumping through my body. I hoped that I would pass and that I wouldn’t sweat my makeup off before I took the photo.

To no one’s surprise except my own, the rushing resulted in an automatic fail, and I did not end up taking any photos commemorating the unfortunate occasion. Even more humiliating than my failure was the fact that I had to marinate in it before I could retake it, prolonging the apprehension.

A few weeks later, I came back to retake the test, this time driving carefully. I passed, received my license and took a great photo! After the feeling of relief, a new emotion washed over me: gratitude. I began thinking, “What if I received my license the first time, and drove recklessly? What if I had gotten into a crash because I wasn’t making complete stops? What if I had passed and my friends hadn’t felt bad for me and brought me Crumbl Cookies and candy to cheer me up?”

Maybe failing the first time was a blessing in disguise. It caused me to take a step back and ask, “What if it happened for a reason?”

At a time full of uncertainty and struggle, holding on to the belief that everything happens for a reason can transform hardship into hope. We’re reminded that every misstep, break or detour might teach us a lesson on the road toward who we’re meant to be. Especially if who we’re meant to be is someone who makes complete stops before turning right at a red light.

As it turns out, I think my driving test mishap helped me not only become a better driver; it steered me toward more patience, faith and perspective.

Shelby Lebovitz is an incoming 11th grader at de Toledo High School, who spends her time playing volleyball, guitar, and advocating for Israel.