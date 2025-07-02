Tikkun Olam and Iran

Jews frequently quote the Hebrew phrase, Tikkun Olam, repair of the world. Tikkun Olam is an important and spiritually uplifting concept that first appears more than 2,000 years ago in Rabbinic literature, specifically, the Mishnah. The phrase is nowhere found in the Old Testament.

Tikkun Olam in its original context was instituted to maintain social order. As if to say, “Behave in a certain way to avoid social chaos—for the sake of Tikkun Olam.” Over the years, Tikkun Olam morphed into another name for social action (or social justice). Its newly reformed definition encompasses all of Judaism’s various denominations.

A change in the gist of a phrase, or a word, by itself, is not unusual. For one thing: language is fluid, words and phrases naturally develop new meanings. The field of philology highlights the point. It underscores how phrases and words are used within a certain time period and how they change, or become passe.

For another: Helping souls in need—Jew and non-Jew alike—under the aegis of social action brings repair and healing to our fragmented world. That alone elevates the concept of Tikkun Olam, deeming it necessary and worthwhile.

So, why haven’t Tikkun Olam advocates, particularly, if not exclusively, within the Jewish community, spoken out against the Iranian regime as part of their social action agenda? Similarly, why isn’t the concept of Tikkun Olam applied to Israel’s largely successful ruin of Iran’s nuclear facilities? Isn’t that Tikkun Olam—repair of the world? What about America’s invaluable military contribution, helping to thwart Iran’s stated aims? Shouldn’t that also be included under the heading: Tikkun Olam?

Over the past thirty years, I haven’t once witnessed Tikkun Olam enthusiasts actively align themselves with ongoing campaigns denouncing Iran and its despotic clerical governance. No demonstrations with Tikkun Olam embossed flags in support of Iranian political prisoners. No Tikkun Olam groups advocating for the freedom of the Iranian people.

Does Tikkun Olam pertain only to climate change, cleaning up the beaches, homelessness, stocking foodbanks, workers’ rights, African aid, especially in Sudan and the Congo, LGBTQ+ and immigration concerns—to highlight just a few genuinely important matters?

Iran has been saber-rattling for decades. The Persian leadership has made their ambitions all too public: Eradicate Israel. Yes, there have been numerous organizations, Jewish and non-Jewish across America warning us of the dangers a nuclear Iran poses to Israel and the free world. Thank goodness for them.

But to frame the question differently, why hasn’t social action movements—stated as Tikkun Olam in particular—been at the forefront of preserving Israel’s right to exist, free from harm and existential intimidation? Why isn’t Israel’s free and peaceful existence seen as a priority of Tikkun Olam promoters? Where are the Tikkun Olam activists when it comes to Iran’s reprehensible intentions?

Is it an unintentional, innocent oversight? Or, is it something far more concerning? Could it be there are Tikkun Olam, social action groups, that are unable to assess unadulterated evil and label it as such? No longer capable, or willfully unwilling to distinguish between good and evil.

Darkness is an apt metaphor for evil. The human race is diurnal—we do better in daylight. We evolved biologically, having been far more vulnerable and afraid during the darkness of night. Darkness is also associated with ignorance, as if to say, one’s in the dark—clueless.

But a more accurate metaphor for evil might be light, not darkness. One’s vision is limited in darkness, but light, not uncommonly, can be glaring. Life comes with certain truths. Sometimes those truths shine so brightly we cannot see them, as if blinded by them. Tikkun Olam enthusiasts have either been blinded by, or have turned away from, Iran’s true ambitions as expressed under its current leadership.

We live in an unredeemed world. Of course, there are degrees of good and bad. Even the concept of a saint within Christianity, or an extremely righteous person within Judaism has inherent shortcomings, and is anything but perfect. Bear in mind, the concept of Tikkun Olam means repair of the world. Nowhere does it mean, make the world flawless.

Diminishing Iran’s nuclear and military threat is among the most important realizations of Tikkun Olam, repair of the world, ever fulfilled.

Michael Gotlieb is rabbi of Kehillat Ma’arav in Santa Monica.