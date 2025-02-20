A Moment in Time: “I See You”

Dear all,
There are so many who are having trouble navigating life in this particular moment in time. And so, I want you to know….
I see you.
If you are feeling vulnerable, I see you.
If you are afraid, I am here.
If you are LGBTQ, and are uncertain if you have a place, welcome home.
If you are struggling, I embrace you.
If you are a refugee, we have a sanctuary for you.
If you don’t have an anchor, I will help ground you.
If you are in darkness, remember that you still have holy light in your soul.
I can see your light, because it is beautiful.
With love and shalom,
Rabbi Zach Shapiro