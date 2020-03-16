Israeli Cell Therapy Could Treat Coronavirus

“The fact that PLX is available off-the-shelf, combined with our ability to manufacture large scale quantities, is a key advantage in case many patients may need respiratory support. The primary target is to prevent the deterioration of patients towards Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and sepsis,” Yanay explained. “We intend to start the joint collaboration immediately, with an aim to bringing much needed treatment to a rapidly expanding global health threat.”

In Israel, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday that there are two patients in critical condition from contracting the coronavirus. However, in countries such as Italy and Spain, there are massive numbers of these patients and it is putting a strain on their healthcare systems. In many cases, there are not enough respirators, so patients are turned away. A recent report, showed there are 21,157 cases of coronavirus in Italy and 1,441 deaths – almost the same number of people as those who have recovered from the virus: 1,966.

“This is exactly where we are opting in,” Yanay told the Post, “and supporting these patients so they don’t become severely ill or God forbid die of this.”

He said the product is already in the lab and is well-known to regulators, and that the company is confident it can present a very good safety protocol. By first approaching patients through compassionate use, Pluristem will be able to act now.

Moreover, Yanay said, through its work in Berlin, the company will have access to all of Europe, including certain parts of southern Europe that are in greater danger because the standard of care there is more limited than in Israel.

The Pluristem release stated that it contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations, and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. But he said, “the goal is that until people can develop a vaccine against COVID-19, we will be able to support the healthcare system.”

“Through our long-term collaboration with Pluristem, we have a thorough understanding of PLX cells and their mechanism of action,” noted Prof. Hans-Dieter Volk, director of BCRT. “We believe PLX cells can be explored as a potential therapy for patients infected with COVID-19.”