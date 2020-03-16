The number of coronavirus patients in the West Bank stood at 38 by mid-Sunday as no new cases were registered in the PA-controlled areas, the PA Health Ministry said. Thirty-seven cases have been reported in the Bethlehem area, while only one Palestinian from Tulkarm was diagnosed with the disease.

he ministry said tests conducted on 2,361 samples from the West Bank and Gaza Strip have produced negative results.

“So far the situation in the Palestinian territories seems to be under control,” said a senior official with the PA Health Ministry. “But we are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. Our major concern is that the disease could spread very quickly from Israel to the West Bank.”

Asked if his ministry is prepared to deal with a mass outbreak of the coronavirus in the West Bank, the official said: “I don’t want to think of such a scenario, even though we can’t rule it out. We won’t be able to deal with the crisis alone. We will need assistance from Israel and other international parties. We are already coordinating on a daily basis with Israel to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Another health official said that not all the 16 Palestinian hospitals in the West Bank would be able to cope with a large number of infected cases. “Our hospitals don’t have enough professional teams and medical equipment to deal with a large number of infected patients,” the official said.

The Union of Palestinian Hospitals decided on Sunday to prevent hospital visits except for first-degree relatives and halt movement between the West Bank and Israel. The union also urged Palestinians to limit movement between Palestinian communities as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.