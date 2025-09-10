Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: Jewish Leaders Call for Prayers and End to Political Violence

Israeli and pro-Israeli U.S. Jews were among those expressing concern after Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist who founded Turning Point USA and emerged as a leading voice of the pro-Trump right, was shot Wednesday during an appearance in Utah.

Kirk was confirmed to have been killed about two hours after the shooting, which occurred around midday as Kirk launched into remarks for his “American Comeback” campus tour at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Video from the scene showed a single gunshot striking Kirk in the head or neck, causing panic among attendees. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. The FBI said it was assisting in the investigation.

Prominent politicians from both political parties quickly condemned the violence. President Donald Trump, who has counted Kirk as one of his most loyal surrogates, called him “a great guy” and urged supporters to “pray for Charlie.” Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Gov. Spencer Cox also issued statements of support. California gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X:, “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Israeli leaders and Jewish activists, some of whom have developed relationships with Kirk through his pro-Israel activism, also reacted with alarm. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X: “Praying for @charliekirk11.”

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs, wrote: “Praying for Charlie.”

And Shabbos Kestenbaum, a right-wing American Jewish activist, urged his followers: “Please stop what you’re doing and pray for our friend Charlie Kirk. Many in the Jewish community are reciting chapters from the Book of Psalms, and I ask you do the same. Something is deeply broken in America. The political violence must END. GOD HELP AMERICA.”

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 while still a teenager. The organization has grown into a powerful platform for conservative youth activism, hosting major conferences and expanding into high schools and churches. Kirk became a regular commentator on Fox News and other right-wing outlets, building a reputation as an outspoken critic of higher education, liberal policies and what he calls “woke culture.”

Kirk’s Turning Point USA has maintained ties with pro-Israel organizations and regularly hosts pro-Israel speakers at its conferences. Kirk himself has traveled to Israel and praised Trump’s policies there, including the 2018 U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem.

This is a developing story.