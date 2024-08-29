AIPAC Vandalized for Second Time in a Month

AIPAC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. were vandalized for the second time in a month on the evening of Aug. 25.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Palestine Action US posted a video to Instagram showing the AIPAC building being smeared with week-old dog feces mixed with red paint. The words “F—Israel” and an inverted red triangle, which according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is “a symbol that in certain cases can signify support for violent Palestinian resistance against Israel,” can also be seen on the building in the video.

BREAKING: Palestine Action US has posted a disturbing video placing the inverted red triangle over AIPAC’s DC office and reporting that it was vandalized last night with red paint and dog feces. pic.twitter.com/A63wx2t16K — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) August 26, 2024

In the comments section, Palestine Action US shared what they said was an anonymous submission stating that “last night a group of autonomous actors left AIPAC’s D.C. headquarters a message that their racist, genocidal blood money has no place buying U.S. elections. AIPAC just spent more than $25 million to unseat Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).” The anonymous submission lauded Bush and Bowman for being “outspoken” in their support for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as well as an arms embargo against Israel.

“@AIPAC, your blood money is not welcome buying U.S. elections, and we will not let you silence the voices calling you out for the genocidal, racist, corrupt oppressors that you are,” the post concluded, calling for a “Free Palestine til its backwards” with the inverted red triangle on each side of the sentence.

Palestinian Action US added these comments: pic.twitter.com/27ORgs2dxZ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) August 26, 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued a statement on Aug. 26 saying that two suspects “intentionally damaged items and spray-painted offensive language onto the façade of the property” at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 25. The MPD released two photos of the suspects, who appear to be two hooded women. The police are investigating the matter as a potential “hate or bias” crime.

AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann told The Journal that it was the second time the organization’s building was vandalized this month. “We will not be deterred by the illegal actions of these extremists in our efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship,” the spokesperson said.

On Aug. 4, the AIPAC headquarters were defaced with the words “F— Israel” spray-painted in red and the police are searching three masked suspects, Jewish Insider reported.