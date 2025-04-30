Death in the Valley: Two Israelis Were Murdered on Saturday in San Fernando Valley

The LAPD is investigating the homicides of two Israeli men found dead in their residences on Saturday in what appear to be unrelated incidents.

Police were called to a home on the 22200 block of De La Osa Street in Woodland Hills just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. There, they discovered the body of 47-year-old Alexander Modebadze. The Israeli businessman moved to the U.S. 15 years ago and, according to neighbors, had been living in the house for the past couple of years.

He was found badly beaten, with severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the attack was premeditated and staged to look like a robbery. Eyewitnesses told police they saw a group of people entering the house before fleeing the scene. Officers collected evidence and reviewed surveillance footage, along with forensic material, in an attempt to identify the suspects and determine the motive.

“We found very unusual signs at the scene that indicate murder,” said detectives from the Valley Police. “We believe that the fact that there were people in the house who fled shortly before the body was found suggests that the incident was criminal, and we are working to locate the suspects involved.”

Three suspects were arrested a few hours later and identified as Georgian nationals: Pata Kochiashvili (38), Zaza Outarashvili (46), and Basiki Kutsishvili (52). According to the LAPD, the three broke into Modebadze’s home, held him captive for hours, beat him severely, and caused his death from head trauma. They then fled with stolen property.

The arrests were made with the assistance of the FBI. Kochiashvili was apprehended in the Van Nuys neighborhood, while Outarashvili and Kutsishvili were arrested together in nearby Glendale. Each is being held on $2 million bail.

Witnesses reported seeing several suspicious individuals enter the home late at night and leave shortly after. Neighbors described Modebadze as a sociable man with no known public disputes.

Later that day, at 2:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment on the 12600 block of Riverside Drive in Valley Village, to conduct a welfare check after relatives were unable to reach the resident. Upon arrival, they found the body of businessman Meni Hidhra, the brother of Nitzan Prison Warden Moshe Hidhra in Israel.

Police have not disclosed the nature of his injuries, and it is not yet confirmed whether a firearm or knife was used.

There is no apparent connection between the two incidents.

This is an ongoing story. Follow here for updates.