Fear and Loathing in the Desert – A poem for Parsha Ki Tisa

Aaron and all the Israelites saw Moses, and behold, the skin of his face was radiant. They were afraid to approach him. ~ Exodus 34:30

We saw the Burning Bush

on Moses’ face and we

were afraid of him.

We desert bound people

who saw a sea part

and frogs fall out of the sky

We homeward-bound ex-slaves

who didn’t yet know what to do

with our freedom

We empty slates waiting

to be filled with knowledge from

lips on a radiant face.

We were not prepared

for the radiance – A face

glowing with residual God.

We had no idea only our children’s

feet would take this knowledge

to the promised place.

Be careful with our knowledge

with our righteousness

with the things we know we know.

Our self-assured raison d’etre –

this glow of history and promise.

It frightens the neighbors.

Approach with a veil of humility.

Their light, their knowledge

is worth knowing.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net