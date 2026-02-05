fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — The Second Soul

We cannot ignore the extra soul God offers each week.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

February 5, 2026
Afry Harvy/Getty Images

The month of sabbatical has ended. I wrote, read, exercised, and cooked. Among the lessons gleaned during this precious time, one of the greatest was felt the very last day. While it took a good week to get used to being on sabbatical, quieting the relentless questions and worries in my mind, it took almost no time to jump back into work. A light switch immediately turned back on.

We are living in environments in which productivity, exertion, and movement connote success. If we’re not emailing, calling, or creating, we must not be doing anything of value. However, even this one month of respite reminded me of the importance of restoration and rejuvenation: Planned moments to give ourselves room to think, breathe, reevaluate, reflect, and reprioritize—not only as gifts to ourselves but as gifts to those around us.

The Talmud (Beitzah 16a) reminds us that human beings change with the onset of Shabbat, our weekly mini sabbatical. When Shabbat begins, we are given an additional soul and when Shabbat concludes, the soul is taken away. The extra soul is akin to an extra battery. Shabbat, the designated time to cease from “doing,” is meant as a recharge, sacred hours in which the extra soul calms the body, stills the mind, and readies us for what we might face in the week to come. When the soul is taken away, we walk into time a bit more refreshed, motivated, and inspired.

We cannot ignore the extra soul God offers each week. I return to my professional responsibilities with a widened understanding that rest is not frivolous. Rest is essential for progress and growth.

Each Shabbat, God’s holy, soulful gift is our reminder to look at everything we’ve done, breathe, and know that with a little grace and recharge, we have so much more to offer, so much more to do.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Charm of Shabbat Chamin

February 5, 2026

Ever since I was a small child, Dafina has been a favorite food. This Moroccan hamim (Shabbat stew) is the ultimate comfort food.

National Bagel and Lox Day

February 5, 2026

Of course, you don’t need a special holiday to enjoy this classic breakfast, brunch or post-fast holiday dish.

Shai Davidai: Here He Is

February 5, 2026

Former Columbia Professor Shai Davidai became an unlikely Israel activist after Oct. 7, 2023. Now he has started “Here I Am” for Zionist activists who “choose action over outrage and substance over performance.”

The Jewish Community Lags Behind on Disability Inclusion

February 4, 2026

As we honor Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, the Jewish community must step up to support its members by making proactive, genuine commitments to inclusion – not because external pressure demands it, but because our values do.

Rosner’s Domain | The West, from Israel

February 4, 2026

Debates about the West’s collapse will remain muddled until we admit what we are really debating: not the fate of a civilization, but the meaning of its name.

The Shoah Is Not a Parable

February 3, 2026

To remember the Shoah is not to pound it into a cluster of words that can be used to describe every injustice, but to preserve the weight and meaning of its singularity.

Trivializing the Shoah

February 3, 2026

We must continue to teach the lessons of the Holocaust toward a goal of such collective understanding and bridge-building. But weaponizing the tragedy as a political cudgel for partisan gain is unacceptable.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.