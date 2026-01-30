fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah – Beshalach: From One War to Another

Ran Gvili’s homecoming is a saga closed and a promise fulfilled.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Moe Howard

Moe Howard

January 29, 2026
Police officers attend the funeral of Police officer Ran Guili, after his body was recovered by Israeli soldiers from the Gaza Strip on January 28, 2026 in Meitar, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Rabbi Guzik is on sabbatical. Please enjoy A Bisl Torah from our Rabbinic Intern, Moe Howard.

This past Monday marked the end of what has felt like an era, as the body of slain hostage Ran Gvili was finally brought back to Israel for proper burial after more than two years of waiting, praying, and protesting.

Though this moment ought to have come much sooner, its arrival seems as if predestined. For it is in this week’s Torah portion that we read of a momentous era’s end marked by as momentous a return:

“And Moses took with him the bones of Joseph, who had exacted an oath from the children of Israel, saying, ‘God will be sure to take notice of you: then you shall carry up my bones from here with you.’” (Exodus 13:19)

Joseph was first to be brought into Egypt, sold by his brothers into slavery against his will. Now he is last to be brought out, redeemed by his descendants’ generations hence. His homecoming, while not yet complete, is the closure of a saga and the fulfillment of a dual promise: that God does not abandon His people, and that they do not abandon each other.

So too, Ran’s homecoming is a saga closed and a promise fulfilled. And so too, there remains a journey ahead. With Egypt behind them and Sinai before them, the Israelites face the even greater challenge of redefinition. As former captive Rom Braslavski spoke from the stage of what was once Hostages Square in Tel Aviv: “We now go from one war to another war, which will be much more difficult—the war of rehabilitation.”

Together, we will win.

Shabbat Shalom.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Fruitful – A Jeweled Couscous Salad

January 29, 2026

I knew we had to reimagine my couscous salad with all the fruits of the land. Traditionally, the holiday is marked by eating fruits and nuts, honoring what grows and sustains us.

Bounty of Recipes for Tu b’Shvat

January 29, 2026

Tu b’Shvat is known as the holiday of the trees. It is focused on environmentalism, planting trees and celebrating Israel’s agricultural bounty.

Rebuilding Jewish Strength

January 29, 2026

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish organizations have increased their efforts to respond to a new wave of antisemitism. But too few have paused to ask whether their old frameworks are up to the new challenges.

Antisemitism Against the Israelite Igbo People Is Real

January 28, 2026

There is more than enough evidence that Igbos have been targeted because of their ancient Israelite/Jewish connection. Acknowledging this antisemitism would have profound implications for Black-Jewish relations in the U.S.

Why Envy Is Harder to Shake Than We Think

January 28, 2026

We often long for another person’s comfort or success without seeing the full picture behind it. Perspective, even when delayed, can be illuminating — and a gift.

Prayer in Uganda

January 28, 2026

We could learn something from the Abayudaya in Uganda, and their much-smaller, even-less-resourced “sister” community in Kenya.

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of God’s Law

January 28, 2026

The American experiment, inspired by Locke’s writings, would function in the model of Biblical Israel, balancing the gift of human rationality with belief in the grace of Heaven.

Yes, It’s (Still) a Good Time to Be a Jew

January 27, 2026

When I reflect on my life as a Jew today, I think of lively Shabbat dinners and inspirational synagogue services, and of the music, food and community that fortify me.

When to Say I Love You

January 27, 2026

When you walk out of the house and are lucky enough to return safely, remember how blessed you are to have someone there to say, “I love you.”

The Progressive Zionist Has Become an Endangered Species

January 27, 2026

Jews are being squeezed from both sides, which makes it even more urgent that the center space — the place where we can support Israel, support democracy, oppose antisemitism and oppose permanent war — does not collapse.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.