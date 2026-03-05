Table for Five: Ki Tisa

Rabbi Yoni Dahlen

Spiritual Leader / Congregation Shaarey Zedek, Southfield Mich.

A shared trait of most religious and philosophical systems is the individual or communal journeying towards a specific lofty objective. Some religious traditions seek Truth. Others seek Wisdom, and still others seek Peace.

Judaism seeks Union.

The pulse of Jewish theology, from the Hebrew Bible to modern Jewish thought, is the resolute search for how, where and when to make Heaven and Earth touch. Our purpose, as Jews, is paradoxical by nature. We are meant to seek God’s face, to fully see and comprehend our Creator, and to also understand that “none shall see God’s face and live.”

So how do we do that? How do we find sanctity in knowing God, while avoiding getting too close to that sanctity? For me, the answer lies in the work of two great Jewish thinkers, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and the French philosopher Emmanuel Levinas. Coming from two dramatically disparate approaches, Heschel and Levinas arrive at the same conclusion:

We see God through experiencing the other. Through allowing our hearts to fully confront the heart of a friend, a neighbor, a loved one or even a stranger. To sit face to face with full vulnerability, with our guards down, knowing that doing so could easily get us hurt, and to do it anyway, because it is beautiful, because it is holy, because it is right. It is seeing the refractions of the Divine through God’s partner in creation, people, individuals, unique sparks of existence that allows us to see God and live.