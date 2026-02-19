Table for Five: Terumah

Yoni Troy

Executive Director, Hillel Montreal

This phrase encapsulates much of the meaning and practice behind our Jewish faith. While the verse can be understood literally as G-d’s commandment to us to build a Sanctuary, there is a deeper meaning relating to every moment of our lives.

Each one of us was created for a reason: to create a Sanctuary for G-d to dwell in. Not a physical sanctuary but a spiritual one. This world was created with the potential for good and evil, holiness and unholiness. Our goal in this world is to insert that. Every action that we do has the potential to create a Sanctuary for G-d here in this world. The more our actions are driven by purity of thought and mind, not ego, the more we grow G-d’s sanctuary.

Every moment of our lives we have the potential to harness the spiritual power that G-d has put in this world and make that into real, palpable, kinetic energy. This energy does not only affect our surroundings but our internal selves. Living to reveal the spiritual dimensions in this world and implementing G-d’s light is uplifting. It sends us above the trials and tribulations that we experience in this material world and allows us to live on a different wavelength. A spiritual one.

Witnessing the mental health epidemic spreading through the Western world one can’t help but notice the correlation to the departure from connection to the spiritual world and an increasing obsession with the physical. By letting G-d into our lives and living in a constant quest to do Hashem’s bidding we not only build a Sanctuary dedicated to him but live in it. Rising above the trials and tribulations this world poses.