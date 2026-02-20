fbpx

What I Have is For You – A poem for Parsha Terumah

What I have is for you. Everything...
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

February 19, 2026

Terumah — offering (Exodus 25:1–27:19)

For Addie

What I have is for you.
Everything – every penny
and every object.

The air that surrounds us
I have gathered so you
could breathe it.

What I have is for you.
My skin and my words.
I say them, hoping

they’ll go into your ears
and you’ll keep them.
I have so many things

lying around. Collect them.
Organize them into rainbow
colors if you must.

What I have, even the things
in my name, especially the
things in my name

are all yours. My name
is your name. Use it freely.
What I have is for you.

All of my time – don’t
count the seconds.
They are infinite and

they are all yours.
What I have is for you.
This is my offering.

Build something important
with it. So in a thousand
thousand years

they’ll still talk about it.
What I have is for you.
Let me fill your pockets.

Let me be
your entire
inventory.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

