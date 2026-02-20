What I Have is For You – A poem for Parsha Terumah

Terumah — offering (Exodus 25:1–27:19)

For Addie

What I have is for you.

Everything – every penny

and every object.

The air that surrounds us

I have gathered so you

could breathe it.

What I have is for you.

My skin and my words.

I say them, hoping

they’ll go into your ears

and you’ll keep them.

I have so many things

lying around. Collect them.

Organize them into rainbow

colors if you must.

What I have, even the things

in my name, especially the

things in my name

are all yours. My name

is your name. Use it freely.

What I have is for you.

All of my time – don’t

count the seconds.

They are infinite and

they are all yours.

What I have is for you.

This is my offering.

Build something important

with it. So in a thousand

thousand years

they’ll still talk about it.

What I have is for you.

Let me fill your pockets.

Let me be

your entire

inventory.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net