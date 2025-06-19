fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Poem for the Wood Gatherer – A poem for Parsha Sh’lach

It goes quickly –
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

June 19, 2025

So the entire community took him outside the camp, and they pelted him to death with stones, as God had commanded Moses. God spoke to Moses, saying: “Speak to the Israelites and say to them that they must make for themselves a tassel on the corners of their garments. ~ Numbers 15:36-38

It goes quickly –

right from stoning a man to death
for gathering wood on the Sabbath to

being told to wear threads to remind
us to not gather wood on the Sabbath and

six hundred and twelve other things, lest
we get commanded to stone someone to death

for gathering wood on the Sabbath
or all those other things.

This happens in the space of four verses.
There is no mourning or funeral –

none worth mentioning in our sacred text.
There is no warning or pre-information

telling the wood gatherer what the
punishment might be.

The threads were turquoise
if that makes any difference.

It probably didn’t to the
wood gatherer.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Print Issue: The Lion Rises | June 20, 2025

June 19, 2025

Israel is effectively telling the mullahs that their attempts to terrorize Israelis with their genocidal threats will no longer be tolerated; Israel isn’t just fighting against a nuclear bomb — it’s fighting against the human bomb of emotional terror.

How to Be a Brave Jew

June 19, 2025

Being brave doesn’t mean we are not afraid. It means we keep showing up: at synagogue, on social media, at the Shabbat table, in the face of the world’s confusion and hate.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.