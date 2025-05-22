Table for Five: Behar-Bechukotai

Denise Berger

Freelance writer

In mindfulness class every Monday morning, as we set our intentions for the week ahead, our teacher softly reminds us: “Whatever we focus on, we see more of, because that’s how the mind works.” I think that’s exactly what these verses are telling us. The message can get a bit obscured by translation, as well as by our own tendencies to expect easy outcomes; tuning in to the connotations of the ancient Hebrew wording can be very helpful.

“Follow My statutes” might be more accurately conveyed as “if you go with some of My guidance that doesn’t make immediate sense.” And “observe My commandments and perform them” can be rephrased as “guard the commandments as something precious and fulfill them.” Apart from vocabulary, the difference here is in the energy ­­­— the Torah is instructing us to remain aware of Hashem’s love for us, and to internalize that bond as we go about our daily lives. We are to follow and perform not as robots but with devoted hearts.

And to the extent that we’re able to hold that feeling within ourselves, we are promised the rains and the produce, and the trees and so on. Notably, the Torah is not telling us everything will be perfect or easy. Farm animals and farmers themselves might still get sick, the work is still rigorous and exhausting, enemies may still threaten war. The point of these parshas is to remind us, focus on Hashem’s love and you’ll notice it everywhere.