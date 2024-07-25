Mundane Observations – a poem for Parsha Pinchas

On the first day is a holy convocation; you shall not perform any mundane work. ~ Numbers 28:18
Every time I flick a light switch on Saturday
I wonder about the spiritual repercussions.
I also wonder if I should have said flip
a light switch and the internet search into
which is correct is, clearly, Someone
trying to teach me about the word mundane.
I recall working as a temporary employee
where I would don a tie to sit in a
windowless room to type numbers from
pieces of paper into, essentially, an abacus
for the greater good of the company.
Decades later I couldn’t tell you what any
of those numbers meant or what difference
I made. I also don’t own a tie.
(This is also untrue. I have some old ties
but I consider them to be costume elements
and they hold the same meaning to me as
the afro wig I wear at least every other Purim.)
I’m also a proud tuner of my guitar on the Sabbath
because it is for the greater good.
Let’s put aside that I am playing an instrument
at all on holy days. Had the ancient priests
heard the catchy tunes we bring for
Kabbalat Shabbat, I’m sure they would have
given us a waiver. One person’s mundane
is another person’s spectacle.
I don’t get caught up with the mundane details
of how I observe. Even if I have to occasionally
operate a motor vehicle, or flip a slight switch,
my heart just tells me to observe.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net