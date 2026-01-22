Where Service Becomes Story: Sailing the Norwegian Escape

One of the most striking aspects of sailing on the Norwegian Escape is the leadership culture onboard. Captain Matko Candrlić and General Manager Kivanc Ucar set the tone—and it shows. This is a ship where the senior team is not tucked away behind closed doors. I met Kivanc on the gangway during embarkation and saw him again ashore in the morning as guests walked into port, personally welcoming people on and off the ship. And here’s what really stood out: every time I met a senior staff member, they handed me their business card—with a direct phone number. If there was a question, a concern, or something that could make the experience better, they wanted to know immediately.

Across the vessel, senior staff are consistently present and genuinely engaged. Housekeeping Supervisor Andro Bautista came to greet me at my cabin. I met Executive Sous Chef Gerum Genavia during a lively dinner at Teppanyaki. And in the Garden Café, Maitre D’ Lilibeth Espinosa ensured the dining experience felt warm, attentive, and effortless. These aren’t one-off moments; this is the culture. After working for three different cruise lines, sailing dozens of ships, and attending several inaugurals, I’ve never seen a leadership team this visible, approachable, and proactive. A supported crew creates a supported guest—happy crew, happy passengers—and the Escape embodies that beautifully.

The NCL app also stands out for its ease and clarity. I made dinner reservations directly in the app, menus and specialty dining pricing were clearly displayed, and everything simply worked the way cruise technology should. It’s surprisingly rare for an at-sea app to feel this intuitive and reliable.

The Garden Café offers thoughtful variety and smart design—yes, including silverware already set on tables, so you’re not juggling plates and utensils. I especially enjoyed the Taste of India and Asian selections, and the evening crêpes were a delightful treat.

Entertainment, particularly The Choir of Man, an all-male musical performance filled with big vocals, audience participation (including inviting guests onstage for a beer), and an unforgettable tap sequence, was exceptional. Teppanyaki delivered both flavor and fun, with chefs who sing while they cook, turning dinner into an experience. Paired with a comfortable balcony cabin, a caring housekeeping team, and consistently warm service, the Escape didn’t just provide a voyage—it created a collection of shared, meaningful moments.

What ultimately set the Norwegian Escape apart for me was how cohesive the experience felt. The food and beverage offerings were consistently delicious and thoughtfully presented, the service was genuinely warm, and the entertainment brought real joy to the journey. It’s rare to find a ship where hospitality, leadership, and creativity are all so strong—and so aligned. This voyage didn’t simply check boxes; it exceeded expectations and delivered a truly memorable experience at sea.

