Where Service Becomes Story: Sailing the Norwegian Escape

One of the most striking aspects of sailing on the Norwegian Escape is the leadership culture onboard. Captain Matko Candrlić and General Manager Kivanc Ucar set the tone—and it shows. This is a ship where the senior team is not tucked away behind closed doors. I met Kivanc on the gangway during embarkation and saw him again ashore in the morning as guests walked into port, personally welcoming people on and off the ship. And here’s what really stood out: every time I met a senior staff member, they handed me their business card—with a direct phone number. If there was a question, a concern, or something that could make the experience better, they wanted to know immediately.
Across the vessel, senior staff are consistently present and genuinely engaged. Housekeeping Supervisor Andro Bautista came to greet me at my cabin. I met Executive Sous Chef Gerum Genavia during a lively dinner at Teppanyaki. And in the Garden Café, Maitre D’ Lilibeth Espinosa ensured the dining experience felt warm, attentive, and effortless. These aren’t one-off moments; this is the culture. After working for three different cruise lines, sailing dozens of ships, and attending several inaugurals, I’ve never seen a leadership team this visible, approachable, and proactive. A supported crew creates a supported guest—happy crew, happy passengers—and the Escape embodies that beautifully.
The NCL app also stands out for its ease and clarity. I made dinner reservations directly in the app, menus and specialty dining pricing were clearly displayed, and everything simply worked the way cruise technology should. It’s surprisingly rare for an at-sea app to feel this intuitive and reliable.
The Garden Café offers thoughtful variety and smart design—yes, including silverware already set on tables, so you’re not juggling plates and utensils. I especially enjoyed the Taste of India and Asian selections, and the evening crêpes were a delightful treat.
Entertainment, particularly The Choir of Man, an all-male musical performance filled with big vocals, audience participation (including inviting guests onstage for a beer), and an unforgettable tap sequence, was exceptional. Teppanyaki delivered both flavor and fun, with chefs who sing while they cook, turning dinner into an experience. Paired with a comfortable balcony cabin, a caring housekeeping team, and consistently warm service, the Escape didn’t just provide a voyage—it created a collection of shared, meaningful moments.
What ultimately set the Norwegian Escape apart for me was how cohesive the experience felt. The food and beverage offerings were consistently delicious and thoughtfully presented, the service was genuinely warm, and the entertainment brought real joy to the journey. It’s rare to find a ship where hospitality, leadership, and creativity are all so strong—and so aligned. This voyage didn’t simply check boxes; it exceeded expectations and delivered a truly memorable experience at sea.
Over the course of a 72-hour frenzy in mid-January, the Trump administration announced four different administrative bodies tasked with various responsibilities for the transition and reconstruction of post-war Gaza.
Where Service Becomes Story: Sailing the Norwegian Escape
Lisa Ellen Niver
One of the most striking aspects of sailing on the Norwegian Escape is the leadership culture onboard. Captain Matko Candrlić and General Manager Kivanc Ucar set the tone—and it shows. This is a ship where the senior team is not tucked away behind closed doors. I met Kivanc on the gangway during embarkation and saw him again ashore in the morning as guests walked into port, personally welcoming people on and off the ship. And here’s what really stood out: every time I met a senior staff member, they handed me their business card—with a direct phone number. If there was a question, a concern, or something that could make the experience better, they wanted to know immediately.
Across the vessel, senior staff are consistently present and genuinely engaged. Housekeeping Supervisor Andro Bautista came to greet me at my cabin. I met Executive Sous Chef Gerum Genavia during a lively dinner at Teppanyaki. And in the Garden Café, Maitre D’ Lilibeth Espinosa ensured the dining experience felt warm, attentive, and effortless. These aren’t one-off moments; this is the culture. After working for three different cruise lines, sailing dozens of ships, and attending several inaugurals, I’ve never seen a leadership team this visible, approachable, and proactive. A supported crew creates a supported guest—happy crew, happy passengers—and the Escape embodies that beautifully.
The NCL app also stands out for its ease and clarity. I made dinner reservations directly in the app, menus and specialty dining pricing were clearly displayed, and everything simply worked the way cruise technology should. It’s surprisingly rare for an at-sea app to feel this intuitive and reliable.
The Garden Café offers thoughtful variety and smart design—yes, including silverware already set on tables, so you’re not juggling plates and utensils. I especially enjoyed the Taste of India and Asian selections, and the evening crêpes were a delightful treat.
Entertainment, particularly The Choir of Man, an all-male musical performance filled with big vocals, audience participation (including inviting guests onstage for a beer), and an unforgettable tap sequence, was exceptional. Teppanyaki delivered both flavor and fun, with chefs who sing while they cook, turning dinner into an experience. Paired with a comfortable balcony cabin, a caring housekeeping team, and consistently warm service, the Escape didn’t just provide a voyage—it created a collection of shared, meaningful moments.
What ultimately set the Norwegian Escape apart for me was how cohesive the experience felt. The food and beverage offerings were consistently delicious and thoughtfully presented, the service was genuinely warm, and the entertainment brought real joy to the journey. It’s rare to find a ship where hospitality, leadership, and creativity are all so strong—and so aligned. This voyage didn’t simply check boxes; it exceeded expectations and delivered a truly memorable experience at sea.
VIDEOS from my CRUISE On NCL Escape:
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Where Service Becomes Story: Sailing the Norwegian Escape
Print Issue: Three Days of Israeliness | January 23, 2026
Hilary Sheinbaum: Going Dry, Sober Curiosity and Non-Alcoholic Margaritas
Reflecting on a Giant of Tzedakah, Marvin Schotland, z”l
Runner-Up on ‘Survivor,’ Now a Debut Author: Stephen Fishbach’s ‘Escape!‘
Catching Up with Meryl Ain, Author of the Humorous Book of Essays, ‘Remember to Eat’
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Let’s Start with the Survivors Among Us
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not only a time to look back, it is a call to care for those still here.
Israel on Campus Coalition Takes Fellows on a Meaningful Trip to Israel and UAE
Every year, Israel on Campus Coalition, a nonprofit that empowers pro-Israel students to stand up for Israel on campus, takes their fellows on a 10-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
Sephardic and Mizrahi Groups Condemn Wiener’s Genocide Claim
LA-based Iranian-American-Jewish advocacy group, 30 Years After, withdraws support from JPAC until further notice
Life in Black and White
These nostalgic pinwheel cookies are simply delicious. Perhaps you’ll bake them and create special memories for a child in your life.
Pies for Pie Day
These produce-based pies are the perfect addition to any milchig or parve meal.
Table for Five: Bo
Pharaoh’s Refusal
Heroes, Celebrities and Community: Inside the 10th Annual IAC Summit
More than 3,500 participants gathered for the Israeli-American Council’s 10th annual summit, a gathering that happily blurred the line between serious content and Israeli vibes.
Judea Pearl’s New Book and Other Lively Words
A world-renowned scientist with a sense of whimsy is not something to be taken lightly.
When Hate Crosses the Threshold: Antisemitism and the Targeting of Jewish Greek Life
We cannot allow Jewish students to live in fear of constant attacks because it’s easier than finding ways to have hard conversations and explore resolutions.
Rosner’s Domain | Turkey or Apocalypse
There are four things to consider as we ponder the U.S.-declared transition to a “second phase” in Gaza.
‘She’ll Be Right’ Is Not a Strategy: How Australia Sleepwalked into a Crisis of Antisemitism
Australia was warned in real time. Too many people chose to treat those warnings as exaggeration, or as an inconvenience to the national self-image.
The World Only Notices Kurds When We Are Dying
Today, all three major parts of Kurdistan urgently need humane attention and international accountability.
The Wondrous Life of Warder Cresson
His story is worth revisiting, touching as it does so many timely topics related to today’s discussions of Jews, Christians, America and Israel nearly two centuries after Cresson’s death.
Why I Became a Rabbi (and You Should, Too)
I want to make the case that for life satisfaction there are few, if any, professions or callings that begin to match being a Rabbi.
Every Pharaoh Must Go
This is a moment for the people of Iran to exercise their courage and their power. And it is a moment for the world to stand together in support.
Deborah Lipstadt Is Right About Mississippi and Intifadas
The first two intifadas were confined to Israel and the territories it administers. But the Third Intifada has gone global.
A Looming Mess in Gaza
Over the course of a 72-hour frenzy in mid-January, the Trump administration announced four different administrative bodies tasked with various responsibilities for the transition and reconstruction of post-war Gaza.
From Iran to America: What America Refuses to See
My family learned, the hard way, that when a theocratic regime consolidates power, it does not stop with one group.
King’s Dream Was an American Dream
I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to remember how he tried to bring our country together through the shared ideals expressed at our founding.
Why Be Jewish?
The Jew is a mirror that reflects the state of the world – at times its openness, kindness and generosity of spirit, at other times its spasms of ferocious barbarism.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.