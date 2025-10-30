Perfect Pumpkin Soup Recipes

November is known as pumpkin season. The time between Halloween — when pumpkins were used as décor — and Thanksgiving — when they find their way into pie — is perfect for incorporating more pumpkin into your meals. And what better way to enjoy the star of fall flavors than in soup. These recipes, which came from plant-based chefs Marisa Baggett and Micah Siva, are as nutritious as they are delicious.

Marisa Baggett’s pumpkin lentil soup is easy to make on weeknights, yet elevated enough for Shabbat dinner. “This soup gets richness from canned pumpkin purée,” Baggett, a kosher vegan sushi chef, told The Journal. “The result is a pareve soup that feels indulgent without a fussy preparation.”

Pumpkin Lentil Soup

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely diced

1 bell pepper (any color), finely chopped

2 carrots, sliced into rounds

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium potato, diced (I leave the skin on.)

1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

5 cups vegetable stock

1 cup dried green lentils, rinsed

1½ tsp ground cumin

1½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp coriander

1½ tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste

¾ to 1 cup canned pumpkin purée (Use the full cup for a creamier soup.)

Optional garnish: chopped parsley or cilantro

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook until softened.

2. Stir in the carrots and garlic; cook for another 1–2 minutes, until fragrant.

3. Add the potatoes, tomatoes, vegetable stock, green lentils and seasonings. Stir to combine.

4. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat so the soup simmers. Simmer for 30 minutes, or until the lentils and potatoes are tender. If the lentils aren’t tender, simmer a few minutes more.

5. Stir in the pumpkin purée and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes more. Taste and add more salt, if desired.

6. Serve with freshly chopped parsley or cilantro, if desired.

“I love that I don’t need to use my stove for this pumpkin soup,” Micah Siva, founder of “Nosh with Micah” and author of “Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine,” told The Journal. “Simply roast and blend for a simple, cozy, weeknight dinner!”

Oven Roasted Pumpkin Apple Soup

Serves: 6

2 medium apples, cored and quartered (I like Granny Smith, but use whatever you have on hand!)

1 medium onion, quartered

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1-inch ginger

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 15-oz cans pumpkin puree

6 cups vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp miso paste

1/2 tsp Aleppo pepper

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. In an oven-safe dish, combine apple, onion, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper. Drizzle with oil and roast, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

3. Remove the dish from the oven, and add the pumpkin puree. Return to the oven, and roast, uncovered, for an additional 15-20 minutes or until onion and apples are tender.

4. Transfer to a blender. Add broth, coconut milk, lemon, miso, chili pepper, cinnamon and salt, pureeing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.