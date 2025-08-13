Natalie Kalmar: Fitness Foodie STL, Group Exercise and Gooey Butter Cake

Natalie Kalmar is the creator behind “FitnessFoodieSTL,” a resource that empowers women and families to live well without the pressure of perfection.

“ There are so many ways that you can move your body, whether it’s dance fitness, playing a sport, [or] walking your dog,” Kalmar explains. “All of that counts; all of that is movement.”

Through her blog, social media, and local collaborations, Natalie shares approachable ways to stay active, enjoy great food, and make the most of life. While she is based in St. Louis, there are plenty of practical tips and delicious recipes that everyone can learn from and enjoy.

“Food is something that you should enjoy,” she says. “Always remember that you do deserve it.”

Kalmar shares how she became Fitness Foodie STL, why group exercise is so valuable, and her personal food connections, including some Jewish food memories. She also shares her recipe for Gooey Butter Cake, which you can find below.

Gooey Butter Cake

Here is the recipe for my family’s gooey butter cake; trust me it’s delicious and always a hit!

For more on gooey butter cake including the history and the best places to taste it in St. Louis, check out: https://fitnessfoodiestl.com/gooey-butter-cake-in-st-louis/

1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix

1/2 cup butter/margarine (let sit out or melt in the microwave for 10 seconds)

4 eggs divided (2 at a time)

1 8 oz. cream cheese softened

1 tsp vanilla

1 box powdered sugar (about 4 cups) plus more for dusting on top

Lightly blend cake mix, butter, and 2 eggs until blended into a thick sticky dough. Using wet fingers spread mixture evenly on the bottom of a 13 x 9″ greased cake pan (you can also spray with Pam). Smush down the batter, make a quarter inch lip on the perimeter of the pan.

Beat the 2 other eggs with cream cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Once well whipped, pour over the bottom layer. Bake 350°F for 30 to 40 minutes if using glass, if using a dark/black pan then bake at 325°F.

If the cake is pulling away from the pan on all sides, then it’s done! Cake should be a tannish leather color on top. Cool for 30 minutes on the counter then put it in the refrigerator for about an hour before cutting.

Top with a healthy dusting of powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Debra Eckerling is a writer for the Jewish Journal and the host of “Taste Buds with Deb.” Subscribe on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform. Email Debra: tastebuds@jewishjournal.com.