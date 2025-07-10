National Ice Cream Month: Delicious Decadence, Along with Some Healthy Recipes

There are plenty of food holidays throughout the year. July — National Ice Cream Month — has to be up there as one of the favorites! While you don’t need a reason to try some new cool, sweet ice cream — or ice-cream adjacent — recipes, it’s certainly fun to have one.

“Two ice cream brands, known for their combinations of textures and flavors, Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s, were started by Jews,” Pam Stein, of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal.

It is in the spirit of those two brands that Stein shared two of her favorite ice cream recipes; both are bursting with unique — and delicious — texture and flavor combinations. “Sweet corn ice cream with caramel is an unexpected, but not strange, flavor pairing, which relies on the natural earthy sugariness of corn blended into rich cream,” she said. “The buttery notes of the [swirled in] caramel enhance the flavor, creating a layered sweetness.”

Sweet Corn Caramel Ice Cream

1 1/2 cups sweet corn kernels (If using frozen, thaw before using)

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 14-oz can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup caramel sauce (homemade or store bought)

Place corn kernels in a single layer on a paper towel to absorb any excess moisture. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Add corn kernels and 1/2 cup of whipping cream to a blender and puree.

In a medium saucepan, add the remaining whipping cream and corn puree. Warm over medium heat until bubbles begin to form around the edges of the mixture.

Return to the blender and process until smooth.

Pour the mixture back into the pan and cover. Let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

With a fine wire mesh strainer, strain the corn mixture into a medium bowl or glass measuring cup, pushing it through with a rubber spatula or spoon. Discard any remaining solids in the strainer.

Add the salt, cinnamon and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk to combine. Cover and refrigerate the mixture for 2-3 hours.

Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer’s directions until thickened, approximately 45-50 minutes.

Remove the work bowl from the machine and transfer 1/2 the ice cream to an airtight container or metal loaf pan. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of caramel sauce over the ice cream. Spread remaining ice cream over the caramel and top with the remaining caramel sauce.

For a soft creamy texture, enjoy immediately. For a firmer texture, cover and freeze for 1-2 hours.

Store in the freezer for up to one week.

Stein’s blueberry ice cream with crushed ginger snap cookies offers the perfect bite of taste and texture. “It deliciously balances the berry flavor with warm spice, while the creamy ice cream texture of the blueberry ice cream contrasts with the gingersnap crumbs for a crunch,” she said. “It’s like blueberry pie with a spiced cookie crust.”

Blueberry Ginger Snap Ice Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries, not thawed

1/2 cup chopped ginger snap cookies, divided

Add heavy whipping cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, salt and frozen blueberries to a high powered blender. Process until smooth.

Pour the blueberry mixture through a strainer, removing any unprocessed blueberry pieces. Cover and refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

Pour into an ice cream maker, fitted with an ice cream paddle, and process according to manufacturer’s directions, approximately 45-50 minutes.

Remove from the work bowl and transfer half the ice cream to an airtight container or metal loaf pan. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the cookies over the ice cream. Top with the remaining ice cream and cookies.

For a soft creamy texture, enjoy immediately. For a firmer texture, cover and freeze for 2-3 hours.

Store in the freezer for up to one week.

For those who love ice cream, but want healthier options, Dawn Lerman has two to try.

“My three-ingredient, vegan, strawberry blender ice cream offers a wholesome alternative to the classic Dole Whip, providing a healthier option without compromising on taste or texture,” Lerman, a board-certified nutrition expert and the author of “My Fat Dad: A Memoir of Food, Love and Family, With Recipes,” told The Journal. “This frozen treat is not only sweet and seasonal but also rich in vitamin C and fiber, making it a nutritious indulgence.”

Vegan Strawberry Blender Ice Cream

1 cup of frozen strawberries

3 Medjool dates or 1/2 of a frozen banana

1/2 cup coconut milk or any plant-based milk of choice

Place the fresh strawberries and pitted dates in a blender.

Add milk of choice

Blend the ingredients until smooth.

Serve and garnish the toppings of choice.

For guilt-free decadence with an extra boost of “happy,” Lerman’s matcha whip has you covered.

“It is infused with ceremonial Matcha, a standout ingredient renowned for its ability to aid weight loss through its metabolism-boosting properties, as well as promote a serene state of mind,” Lerman said. “The banana not only adds a sweet flavor, but also packs a fiber punch.”

Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Matcha Whip

Half a frozen ripe banana

1 cup of almond milk or milk of choice

1 tsp of ceremonial-grade matcha

1/4 tsp of arrowroot powder (optional)

1 tsp of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

4 drops of liquid Stevia (or preferred sweetener) to taste

Blend the frozen banana, choice of milk, matcha powder, arrowroot powder (if using), vanilla extract, salt and sweetener until a velvety smooth consistency is achieved.

Pour the mixture into a container and allow it to freeze for a minimum of 4 hours until it achieves a creamy texture.

Serve in a bowl or cone, garnished with toppings of chocolate chips, fresh berries and/or coconut flakes.