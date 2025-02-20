Pancakes for Pancake Week and Month

February is Pancake Month and the last week of February is Pancake Week. And, yes, there are more than 100 breakfast holidays. While breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, breakfast foods can be — and are — enjoyed from morning ‘til night.

Chef Alon Shaya said his date pancakes with rose tahini are nostalgic, special and intentional; perfect for slowing down and savoring a moment. “Whether I’m feeling ambitious or just want something simple, this recipe offers a way to enjoy a comforting treat,” Shaya, co-founder of Pomegranate Hospitality and author of “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel,” told Tthe Journal. “Plus, the balance of sweet dates and fragrant cardamom makes it a unique and satisfying dish.”

Date Pancakes with Rose Tahini

For the rose tahini:

6 dried edible rosebuds (about 1 heaping Tbsp)

6 whole allspice berries

3 whole cardamom pods

1 tsp whole pink peppercorns

1 tsp whole coriander seeds

¼ tsp grated Persian lime

1⁄8 tsp whole caraway seeds

1 cup water

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp Morton kosher salt

½ tsp rose water

¾ cup raw tahini

Combine the rosebuds, allspice, cardamom, pink peppercorns, coriander, lime, and caraway seeds; lightly crush them all together with a mortar and pestle, or in a ziplock bag with a meat mallet, to release all the scents.

In a small saucepan, combine the spices with the water, sugar, salt, and rose water over high heat. Bring to a boil, then cook over high heat for another 2 minutes, until it thickens just slightly. Remove from the heat and cool completely before straining.

Whisk the strained syrup with the tahini until it’s smooth. Use right away or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Pancakes:

3 eggs, separated

4 Tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter, plus more for cooking and serving

1½ cups milk

2 Tbsp ­ apple-­cider vinegar

2 Tbsp orange juice

16 dates, preferably Medjool, pitted and thinly sliced

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp Morton kosher salt

1 tsp baking soda

½ cup rose tahini

Beat the egg whites until they hold soft peaks when you lift the beater. Set them aside.

Melt 4 tablespoons of butter and let it cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk it together with the egg yolks, milk, cider vinegar and orange juice; then stir in the dates. Separately, combine the flour, salt and baking soda.

Fold the dry ingredients into the milk mixture; a few small lumps are okay, and better than overworking the batter, which will already be pretty thick. Finally, just as it’s coming together, fold in the egg whites, using gentle strokes so you don’t deflate them.

Set a nonstick pan over ­medium-low heat, and add about 1 teaspoon butter. Once the butter stops foaming, ladle the batter into the pan in roughly 1⁄3- cup scoops, making sure you don’t overcrowd them in the pan. Cook without disturbing for 2 to 3 minutes, until the edges are deeply golden brown; you might also see some bubbles along the edges. Flip, and cook for another minute or so, until the other side has a good crust, too.

Give the batter a good stir before adding each new batch, since the dates will settle at the bottom. Top the warm pancakes with a drizzle of rose tahini and a small pat of butter.

Jennifer Han’s almond-orange blintz pancakes blend traditional blintzes with light, airy pancakes “These pancakes … contain a sweet, citrusy ricotta filling that brings back memories of Shavuot desserts my grandmother prepared,” Han, a home cook and passionate foodie, told The Journal.

Almond-Orange Blintz Pancakes

For the pancakes:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp orange zest

1 tsp melted butter

For the filling:

¾ cup ricotta cheese

2 Tbsp honey

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp orange zest

¼ tsp almond extract

For garnish:

Sliced almonds

Powdered sugar

Honey or maple syrup

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

In another bowl, whisk the milk, egg, vanilla, orange zest, and melted butter. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry, stirring until just combined.

Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and lightly grease with butter. Pour about ¼ cup of batter per pancake, cooking for 2–3 minutes per side until golden.

While the pancakes cook, mix the ricotta, honey, cinnamon, orange zest, and almond extract in a small bowl.

Spread a spoonful of filling on each pancake, fold in half or roll them up, and top with sliced almonds, a dusting of powdered sugar, and a drizzle of honey.

Serve warm and enjoy!

Pam Stein’s Johnny cakes bring a twist to the breakfast table by combining two breakfast staples: cereal and pancakes.

“They are perfectly golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside with a hint of crunch from the cornflakes,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told the Journal. “These pancakes are topped with a berry compote bursting with flavors of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.”

Corn Flake Johnny Cakes with Berry Compote

Yield: 12-14 Johnny Cakes

For the Johnny Cakes:

1 3/4 cups corn flakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 large eggs, with yolk slightly broken

1 cup milk

1 1/2 Tbsp raw honey

Unsalted butter, for frying

For the Berry Compote:

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries*

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries*

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries*

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp raw honey

In a blender or food processor, add the corn flakes and process into fine crumbs (1/2 cup).

In a medium mixing bowl add the flour, corn flake crumbs, corn meal, baking powder, salt, eggs, milk and honey. Stir together until well combined. Batter will be thick and tiny lumps will remain. Set aside while the griddle heats.

Heat griddle over medium high heat. Add butter by the tablespoons to coat the griddle. Don’t use a ridged griddle.

Add a dollop of batter to the griddle or enough to fill the pancake mold, if using (approximately a heaping 1/4 cup).

When the top side of the pancakes are blistering and bubbling, remove mold if using. With a spatula (flat turner), flip pancakes over and cook on the other side until golden brown, about 1 minute.

Transfer to an oven safe serving platter and keep warm in a preheated 200°F oven.

Repeat with the remaining batter.

For the Berry Compote: In a medium saucepan add the berries, lemon juice, and water. Cook over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 2-3 more minutes. Occasionally press the berries to release some juice but do not completely mash the berries.

Add the honey and stir well. Cook for 1 additional minute.

Remove from the heat and serve over the Johnny cakes.

Store leftover sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

*Note: If using frozen berries, thaw and drain any excess liquid prior to using.

Top Johnny Cakes with sliced almonds, powdered sugar, and honey or maple syrup.