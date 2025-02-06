Celebrate Bagel and Lox Day on February 9

National Bagel and Lox Day is February 9. Since “variety” and bagels go hand in hand, here is a variety of recipes to help you celebrate.

While living in Minneapolis, Giti Fredman’s passion for authentic New York-style water bagels led her to perfect her own recipe. She could not find an authentic N.Y.-style water bagel anywhere.

“What started as a labor of love — making bagels for family and friends — evolved into a cherished tradition of providing and later selling fresh bagels for our community’s break-fast meals during the six Jewish fast days,” Fredman, Owner of Just Bake It and co-owner of Bagels ‘N Bliss (coming soon to St. Louis, MO), told the Journal.

A pivotal moment in her bagel journey came a few years ago, when St. Louis’ only authentic New York-style bagel shop was closing its doors. “The owner generously shared their expertise with me, including the secret to their exceptional bagels: a specialty high-gluten flour that creates the perfect chewy texture,” she said. “It has elevated my bagels to a truly authentic New York standard.”

Classic New York-Style Water Bagels

Makes 6 bagels

2 tsp active dry yeast

4 ½ tsp granulated sugar

1 ½ cups warm water

3 ½ cups high gluten flour (I use a blend of 1 1/2 cups of regular high gluten flour and 2 cups of the proprietary high-gluten flour I source for my kits and bagels)

1 ½ tsp / 6 g salt

Seasoning/topping of your choice

1. Pour the sugar and yeast into the warm water and let it stand for a few minutes to activate

2. Make a “shield” with the flour (put it on top of the yeast mixture, but do not mix)

3. Sprinkle the salt on top of the flour

4. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic

5. Lightly brush a large bowl with oil and turn the dough to coat. Cover the bowl with a damp dish towel. Let rise in a warm place for 1 hour, until the dough has doubled in size.

6. Shape into 6 bagels and let it rest for 10 minutes.

7. Bring a large pot or pan of water to a boil. Reduce the heat. Use a slotted spoon to lower the bagels into the water. Once the bagels are in, let them sit there for 1 minute, and then flip them over to boil for another minute.

8. Transfer bagels to a baking sheet and use an egg wash if adding toppings (this helps them stick)

9. Bake at 450°F for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

Chef Micah Siva’s bagel-spiced focaccia is a fabulous base for an open-faced sandwich. It is the perfect bagel-adjacent recipe for those who want something homemade and easy.

“Focaccia is the perfect anytime bread, it’s springy, incredibly moist, and with an addictive crispy edge,” Siva, founder of Nosh with Micah and author of “Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine,” told the Journal. “If you are new to yeasted bread baking, focaccia is a great entry point to the world of bread, it doesn’t need any fancy equipment or shaping, the more rustic it looks, the better!”

Pile it high with veggies and lox. Or use it to enhance other meals.

“I love this bagel spiced focaccia because it is the perfect way to mop up sauces and stews, from your chicken soup to borscht, thanks to the little air pockets in the dough,” she said.

Everything Spice Bagel Focaccia

Serves: 12-16

1 package instant yeast (7g)

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour (420g)

3 Tbsp semolina flour

¼ cup everything bagel spice (36g) + 2 Tbsp to garnish

2 cups warm water (500ml)

6 Tbsp olive oil, divided (90ml)

In a large bowl, combine the yeast, all purpose and semolina flours, and bagel spice.

Add the warm water, mixing until well combined.

Cover, and let rise at least 2 hours, or cover and let sit in the fridge for 8-24 hours.

Generously grease an 8×8 inch pan with ¼ cup olive oil. Line with parchment paper for easy clean-up, if preferred.

Add the dough to the pan, pushing outwards to fill the pan. Cover, and let rise for another 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 425˚F/220°C. Oil the top of the dough with the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil.

Use your fingers to press deep dimples into the dough, and sprinkle with remaining 2 tbsp bagel spice.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden.

Remove from the pan and let cool on a wire rack

Now that you have your bagel-base recipe, Stephanie Edenburgh’s Mediterranean-inspired bagel platter pulls everything together. Whether you are having a large gathering or a family meal, it’s perfect for brunch, lunch or snacking.

“I love this recipe because it’s vibrant, healthy and encourages everyone to make their bagel their own,” Edenburgh, CEO of Bizzie Mommy, told the Journal. “The Mediterranean twist keeps it light yet satisfying, and the mix of fresh veggies and creamy toppings is always a crowd-pleaser.”

She added, “Bagels often feature in our gatherings, symbolizing comfort, togetherness and a delicious way to honor cultural roots.”

Mediterranean-Inspired Bagel Platter

Bagels (plain, sesame, or everything bagels work best)

Cream cheese (whipped for easier spreading)

Cherry tomatoes (halved)

Persian cucumbers (thinly sliced)

Kalamata olives (pitted and chopped)

Red onion (thinly sliced)

Fresh dill (chopped)

Capers

A drizzle of olive oil

Lox for a protein-packed addition

1. Start by toasting the bagels to your preferred level of crispiness.

2. Spread a generous layer of cream cheese on each half.

3. Top with a combination of cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and olives.

4. Sprinkle with capers and fresh dill for a pop of flavor.

5. Drizzle lightly with olive oil.

6. Add lox to celebrate Bagel and Lox Day, or on any day.