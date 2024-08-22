Easy Meals for Back to School

With the change in seasons comes the new school year. As you adjust to the new schedule — and countless additional commitments — the last thing on your mind is finding easy kosher recipes.

Here are two options — one fleishig, one parve — from Jeff and Jodie Morgan, co-owners of Covenant Winery in Berkeley, California and authors of nine cookbook. The recipes, adapted from their “The Covenant Kitchen, Food and Wine for the New Jewish Table,” are easy and healthy.

“Bell peppers are made to be stuffed,” the Morgans said. “When you mix beef with an array of ingredients that include ground coriander and smoky paprika, this is a winning recipe for adults and children alike. Sautéed spinach adds a simple, refreshing counterpoint, as well as much-desired nutrients like vitamins A, C, K and iron.”

Many of the ingredients in the dish are already found in most kitchens, and are mostly cooked together in one pan.

“Our kids have always loved this dish, which — don’t tell them, though — is really just a fabulous burger couched in a baked bell pepper instead of a bun,” the Morgans said. “The spinach takes 3 minutes to cook.”

They added, “While the peppers are in the oven, you might want to help the kids with their homework.”

Stuffed Bell Peppers with Sautéed Baby Spinach and Garlic

Makes 6 stuffed peppers

1 cup brown rice

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus 2 tsp

1/2 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced, plus 3 cloves, minced

1/2 pound button mushrooms, chopped

1 cup diced fennel

4 plum tomatoes, diced

1/2 tsp salt, plus salt for seasoning

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 pound ground beef

6 large bell peppers (red, yellow, and /or green)

1 pound baby spinach leaves

Freshly ground pepper

In a medium pot or saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil over high heat. Stir in the rice, return to a boil, cover, reduce the heat to low, and cook until all the water has been absorbed, 30 to 40 minutes.

While the rice is cooking, prepare the stuffing. In a large skillet, heat the first 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until the onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften and wilt, about 5 minutes. Add the fennel and cook until it softens, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until they begin to release some of their juices, about 3 minutes. Stir in the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Stir in the paprika and coriander to create a thick sauce.

Raise the heat to medium high and stir in the beef. Sauté, breaking the meat into small bits as needed and stirring occasionally until it is cooked through, about 10 minutes. (Stir regularly to prevent the meat from sticking to the bottom of the pan.)

Lower the heat to medium, stir in 1 1/2 cups cooked rice into the meat and mix well. (Any leftover rice from the rice pot can be saved and used another day.) Remove the pan from the heat.

Preheat the oven to 400˚F.

Cut off a 1/4-inch thick slice from the stem end of each bell pepper. Discard the ends and remove the seeds. Carefully fill each pepper with the meat and rice mixture, dividing it evenly. Place the stuffed peppers in a baking pan, standing them upright. Pour water to a depth of 1/4 inch in the bottom of the pan. Then cover the pan (and the peppers) with aluminum foil.

Bake the peppers until tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove them from the oven and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Add the remaining 3 cloves minced garlic and sauté until they start to sizzle, about 30 seconds. (Don’t let the garlic brown or it will start to burn.) Add the spinach and sauté, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon to prevent burning. Scrape any bits of garlic off the bottom of the pan as well, or it could burn. If this begins to occur, add a tablespoon or two of water to the pan. (Depending on the size of your skillet, you may have to start with half the spinach and add the other half as the first batch reduces.) When all the spinach has wilted, after a minute or two, remove the pan from the heat.

Set a mound of spinach on each dinner plate. Garnish with a pinch of salt and (if desired) freshly ground pepper. Carefully lean a stuffed pepper against the spinach, making sure it doesn’t fall over and spill the stuffing.

Sesame noodles is another Morgan family favorite.

“In our much younger days, we lived on New York’s Lower East Side, where a local caterer made the most delicious sesame noodles,” the Morgans said.

While Jeff would regularly ask for the recipe, he was always refused. Jeff eventually figured it out.

“The chili oil gives off just a touch of heat; but use half as much for a more mild taste,” the Morgans said.

Note: Sesame chili oil, toasted sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds are generally available at the supermarket.

“You don’t have to use the seeds, but they are what give these noodles their crunch,” they said.

Ginger Sesame Noodles

Serves 4 to 6

1 pound dried pasta noodles, such as linguini or fettuccini

3 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 Tbsp chili sesame oil

6 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 clove garlic, crushed or minced

1/2 tsp powdered ginger

1/2 tsp ground allspice

12 to 14 ounces firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 red pepper, seeds removed and cut into 1/4-inch dice

4 green onions, white and green parts sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

3 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)

In a large pot of lightly salted boiling water, cook the noodles until they are tender, about 10 minutes. While the noodles are cooking, combine the two sesame oils, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and allspice in a large serving bowl. Stir to blend evenly. Add the tofu and toss to coat with the sauce.

When the pasta is done, drain it in a colander and rinse with cold water to bring to room temperature. Shake the noodles dry and add them to the tofu-sesame sauce, tossing until evenly coated.

Add the red pepper and scallions and toss again. Add the sesame seeds and toss once more. Serve at room temperature in shallow bowls or on large plates.