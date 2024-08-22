The Simple Art of Summer Salads

I’m writing this from New York City. I’m here with my daughters Gabriella and Alexandra, “helping” them move into their respective dorm rooms at Yeshiva University. We’re having a great time dining, shopping and people watching!

When I came to New York to study at YU, my father was very annoyed with my mother for allowing me to leave Los Angeles. “We only have one daughter!” he would complain.

Growing up, I was a total daddy’s girl, always doing my best to look after him. Many nights, he would come home late from work. While he showered, I would go into the kitchen to prep something for him to eat. I wasn’t allowed to use matches to light the gas stove, so I couldn’t heat the dinner my mother had prepared. Instead, I would grab some tomatoes and cucumbers, cut them and arrange them on a plate. Then I would dress them with fresh lemon juice and olive oil.

With tomatoes and cucumbers at the peak of freshness, Rachel and I wanted to share some enticing and bright summer salad recipes. So simple that a nine-year-old could make them. But tasty and elegant enough for the most sophisticated palate.

One salad features juicy, fresh organic heirloom tomatoes sliced on a bed of peppery arugula. A Silan and balsamic vinaigrette lends the perfect contrast.

The other salad features crispy cucumbers served over thinly sliced radish, garnished with fresh chives and black sesame seeds. The dressing is a wonderful white wine vinaigrette.

What a satisfying way to savor the flavors of summer vegetables!

—Sharon

Lately, in my salad game, I’ve been going back to my Moroccan roots. My mother had an ever-changing variety of salads on the table — beets with olive oil, vinegar, cumin and salt, cooked carrots and cilantro seasoned with paprika, cumin, olive oil and lemon and a Swiss chard salad.

Her version of an Israeli salad was turbo-charged. Along with the usual tomato, cucumber and red bell pepper, she added finely chopped fennel, endive, celery, and olives. In her dressing, she would add red wine vinegar and oregano to the olive oil and lemon juice.

One of her easy go-to salads was a grated carrot salad.

A real crowd pleaser, it’s as simple as throwing a bag of grated carrots into a bowl, then adding some roughly chopped parsley. For the dressing, whisk some olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper. Add a clove of grated garlic if you love garlic.

Recently, my son Sammy (the personal chef) asked me to buy a few cans of roasted peppers. He left a can in my pantry, and it reminded me of a salad my mother used to make. A roasted green pepper and fresh tomato salad that we haven’t eaten in many years.

It takes no time to put together and really packs so much flavor. Just chop up some beautiful summer tomatoes, add the diced peppers and whisk together a dressing of olive oil, lime juice and salt.

Bon Appétit!

Cucumber Salad

Dressing

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

1/4 tsp of Aleppo pepper

3 medium cucumbers, sliced 1/8 inch

8 radishes, thinly sliced

1/2 cup finely chopped chives

2 Tbsp black sesame seeds

Arrange radishes in a single layer on a serving plate.

Pile the cucumbers on top of the radishes.

Sprinkle the chives in the center of the cucumbers. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top. Then add dressing.

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Dressing

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/8 of a cup balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp Silan

Salt and pepper

3 medium heirloom tomatoes, sliced

6 oz fresh arugula

Arrange arugula and tomato on a large plate. Add dressing.

Tomato and Green Pepper Salad

Dressing

2 limes, juiced

3 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

4 medium tomatoes, quartered

3 roasted green peppers, diced

Place tomatoes and peppers into a bowl and add dressing.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.