Faith, Film and Firearms: Mark Feuerstein on Jewish Pride in the Age of Antisemitism

In the new film, “Guns & Moses,” which was recently released, Mark Feuerstein delivers a powerful performance as Rabbi Mo Zaltzman. He lives with his family in a small, peaceful desert town—until one day, his congregation is attacked. The police quickly arrest a young white neo-Nazi who had previously threatened them, but Rabbi Mo isn’t convinced they’ve caught the right person. With no one else willing to dig deeper, he takes matters into his own hands. Forced to confront rising danger, the rabbi arms himself and sets out to protect his community from the real enemy.

Last week, as the first showing of the film at the Laemmle in Encino played to a packed house, Feuerstein sat in the aisle, watching the film with his wife and kids. Not that he minded, of course. There’s no greater pleasure for an actor than seeing a packed theater at their screening.

“My son kept guessing all the different potential killers and had so much fun with the ‘whodunit’ aspect of the movie,” Feuerstein said. “He really liked it, and so it made me feel so good to watch it with him. The crowd applauded when I had my montage shooting the gun, and then they applauded when I killed the bad guy. It was great and so much fun.”

Feuerstein, who is known for his role in “Royal Pains” and many other TV series and films, sat with The Journal for a conversation about the film and life as a Jew post–Oct. 7.

After receiving the script from his agent, he immediately knew he wanted to play Rabbi Mo. “When you get a script of an indie film, you don’t know what you’re going to get, but then as I was reading it, I was like ‘sign me up.’ How could you not want to play the part of Rabbi Mo? He is a role model, Talmudic scholar, funny, dramatic and he’s an action star.”

He met with director Sal Litvak and his co-screenwriter Nina Litvak in their sukkah — “you know, where all important Hollywood meetings take place — and I expressed how much I enjoyed the script,” he said.

The Litvaks’ inspiration for the story was a shooting that took place at Chabad of Poway, a city that borders the north side of San Diego. The rabbi ran at the shooter — losing a finger in the process — but managed to save the people who came to pray that morning. One person was killed in the attack. The rabbi was hailed as a hero.

“This is what our community believes in,” said Feuerstein. “You don’t think — you act. And I think there’s something very smart about that. You know, yesterday, my son — who became a lifeguard at the Y — saw a seven-year-old girl starting to drown. She was treading water and panicking. He saw the instructor was at the other end of the pool, and without thinking twice he jumped in and grabbed her. Thank God he took action. I’m not saying he was inspired by ‘Guns & Moses,’ but when it was crucial to take action, he did, and I’m proud of him.

“There is a great line in the movie by Rabbi Hillel, who said, ‘In a town where there is no man, be the man.’ That’s the message of this movie, and it’s such a perfect message — especially in our time, when it seems that each group is just looking out for itself and not standing up for our best values.”

Feuerstein had never used a gun before playing this rabbi-turned-action-hero, so for the role, he practiced shooting with Rabbi Yossi Eilfort of Magen Am. After October 7, many in the Jewish community rushed to purchase firearms and enrolled in training sessions, afraid for their security.

Though witnessing the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. hasn’t made him want to own a gun, Feuerstein said he came to realize that Jews need to protect themselves and one another — because no one else will.

“We don’t have as many friends as maybe we thought we had in the world,” said Feuerstein. “I’ve become a bit of an activist — both on my Instagram and at my children’s school — and I take great pride in being Jewish and standing up against any antisemitism wherever it is. Not that I see it on a daily basis, but I see it in the world.”

The actor is deeply involved in both his children’s school and the Jewish community. Feuerstein and his wife, Dana, have three children — Lila, 19; Frisco, 17; and Addie, 15. He said it’s important to him that his kids embrace Jewish values and celebrate Shabbat and the holidays together.

“My kids have all had their bar and bat mitzvahs, my daughter just went on a Birthright trip to Israel, and I hope they go on to live Jewish lives,” Feuerstein said.

Feuerstein said he’s always taken great pride in Israel. “That we have a homeland, a place where it’s safe to be Jewish,” he said. “I will say and do what I can to ensure that we have a homeland and to support Israel from the diaspora, because I think it’s so important for our people.”

He referenced the story of the St. Louis, the ship carrying Jewish refugees during the Holocaust that was turned away from U.S. shores. “Those people went back to Germany and into Auschwitz and died,” he said. “They didn’t have a place to go.”

The atrocities of Oct. 7, he added, made the need to defend Israel and fight antisemitism even more urgent. “The journey of learning about the truth of Oct. 7 — the violence, the need to defend ourselves, and the need to fight against antisemitism — became very clear to me.”

Today, Feuerstein is working on many projects, including a “Royal Pains” reboot, that will make the fans of the comedy-drama series, which ran from (2009-2016) very excited. He is also writing a show for HBO, working on a comedy, “Hollywood Dog Park,” and more.

Since Oct. 7, Feuerstein has also taken on a new habit: wearing a Magen David around his neck — something he didn’t used to do.

“There’s a history of assimilation in this country,” he said. “Even the great Jews who founded Hollywood weren’t necessarily religious. They found ways to join country clubs and live the kind of American life that everyone else had. But it can go too far — where we dilute the population and identity of Jews in America.”

He reflected on how quickly support for Jews can fade in moments of crisis, and how that realization has deepened his connection to his roots.

“When you see just how easily our popularity and our support can wane — when you realize that we can’t necessarily count on the people we thought we could — you start to think differently. We have to make sure we take care of our own and protect and honor this identity that I’m so proud of.”

For Feuerstein, that identity includes everything from the values of the Torah to Jewish food, humor, and intellectual tradition — but especially the spiritual dimension.

“Wearing a Jewish star on my neck is a way to honor that,” he said. “It’s my way of saying I won’t be the Jew who holds his head down and tries to pass. I’m a Jew — and I’m proud of it.”