Books That Changed My Life Festival Featuring Panel on Monsters in Literature

Since the start of the year, the Marlene Meyerson JCC in New York City has been hosting the Books That Changed My Life Festival. On Feb. 10, the festival will be featuring a panel on monsters in literature, pop culture, TV and movies, and include those most familiar with it: actress Jackie Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”), co-writers of the Jewish horror graphic novel “The Writer,” Ben and Max Berkowitz, pop culture historian Roy Schwartz and Broadway actor Laird Mackintosh (“The Phantom of the Opera”).

Ben Berkowitz, who created “The Writer” with Max and actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”), said he is participating in “The Hall of Fame of The Great Monsters” panel because his work is steeped in Jewish folklore, demons and mythical creatures – and many Jewish works also feature monsters.

“Monsters in Jewish culture aren’t just scary — they’re layered, symbolic and often profoundly human, and as writers, we love to explore that complexity,” he said. “Whether it’s the Golem of Prague, dybbuks or Ashmedai, they represent so much more than things that go bump at night. They’re often metaphors for justice, identity or survival. In Jewish literature — and comics — they’re how we process our struggles and triumphs as a people.”

Roy Schwartz, who wrote, “Is Superman Circumcised? The Complete Jewish History of the World’s Greatest Hero,” is captivated by the idea of monsters because of the symbolism they represent.

“I’m a student of folklore and pop culture in general, partly because it’s all funhouse mirrors we hold up to ourselves,” he said. “And there’s a profound truth in that through exaggeration and imagination, we can sometimes see ourselves most clearly. Monsters are the epitome of that. By definition they’re the malevolent, irredeemable Other. But from our earliest stories, they’re also sympathetic, sometimes even justifiable. Especially in the Jewish tradition, which sees evil as an internal temptation rather than an external threat. So, monsters are really us, trying to exorcise our own mishigas.”

According to Ben, monsters throughout history have been shaped by antisemitism.

“From Dracula to goblins in fantasy, there’s a long history of monsters being coded with antisemitic stereotypes: the outsider, the corruptor, the threat hiding in the shadows,” he said. “At the same time, Jewish storytellers have taken monsters and reclaimed them, turning them into symbols of survival, justice and even empowerment. They force us to ask uncomfortable questions about ourselves, our fears and who gets to be called ‘monstrous’ in the first place.”

Max added, “Let’s be honest, monsters are the ultimate Jewish protagonists. They’re misunderstood, often blamed for things they didn’t do and survive. Sound familiar?”

One thing Schwartz pointed out is how monsters from secular stories were influenced by Jewish ideas.

“What I find really cool and interesting is how impactful these monsters have been outside of Jewish culture, usually without anyone knowing their origins,” he said. “Lilith, for example, is the source of the vampire idea, at least the familiar Western version, and the golem has influenced everything from ‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Superman’ to ‘Star Wars.’”

Other upcoming panels at the Books That Changed My Life Festival include “Walking Tour: Lower East Side Jewish Literature,” a conversation with author Gregg Hurwitz and “The Outsiders: A Creative Panel.” In the meantime, Max is encouraging New Yorkers and visitors to check out the monsters panel to dive deep into this fascinating topic.

“If you’ve ever been curious about what makes a monster tick, or how Jewish stories have shaped the way we think about them, this is the panel for you,” he said. “And hey, if nothing else, you’ll leave knowing way more about golems and dybbuks than you ever thought you needed to.”