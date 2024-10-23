Rabbis of L.A. | Rabbi Joel Rembaum on Honoring the Matriarchs

The Matriarchs of Jewish history — Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah — have officially gained equality with the Patriarchs in Conservative Judaism, thanks to Rabbi Joel Rembaum, the emeritus rabbi at Temple Beth Am. “There is nothing in the Jewish tradition that should differentiate between patriarchs and matriarchs,” the rabbi said, of his 34-year-long project. And now he believes that a historic injustice has been corrected. “If you read the Torah closely,” Rabbi Rembaum explained, “you will see that were it not for the efforts of those four women, it’s likely there would not have been a people with whom God could make a covenant.”

Since 1998, the four Matriarchs have been included, as an option, in the first paragraph of the daily Amidah prayer said by Conservative Jews. Last December, their inclusion became official when a leadership vote made their inclusion mandatory.

The goal of including the Matriarchs started with Beth Am’s Library Minyan, a group the rabbi and his wife, Fredi, found in 1971. Other charter members included Rabbis Michael Berenbaum and Elliot Dorff, and Susan Laemmele. In the 1980s, Conservatives began ordaining women; in 1990, the Library Minyan started discussions about including the Matriarchs in the daily prayers.

Inclusion of the matriarchs in daily prayer was seen as part of the Conservative movement’s shift toward a more egalitarian approach. Younger women in the Library Minyan started advocating for recognizing the matriarchs in daily prayer. Going through the legal process, they brought the idea to Rabbi Rembaum. As discussions progressed, the rabbi realized this was bigger than Temple Beth Am.

His next step was to ask his colleagues on the Rabbinical Assembly’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards if women could be “included in the first blessing of the Amidah?”

The 25-member committee voted to accept the Rembaum paper, with 80% voting in favor. Four members abstained. Rembaum described their pullback as “my head says yes but my heart says no. A lot of lay people throughout the country said ‘yes, but it is not what I am used to.’ It is a matter of heart vs. head.” In 1998 — the next printing of the Conservative movement’s prayer books — the Matriarchs’ names appeared for the first time … as an alternative.

Rabbi Rembaum’s cause hit a speed bump in 2007, when a “learned colleague” — whom Rabbi Rembaum firmly declined to identify — was asked if the Matriarchs could be included in the Amidah. “This person brilliantly challenged many details in the paper,” said Rembaum. “He asked the questions that should have been asked 17 years earlier” when the proposed changes were submitted to the Conservative Law Committee.

Rabbi Rembaum noted this person “was citing sources that seemed to indicate you can make no changes in the first and last three verses of the Amidah.”

However, the committee did not budge. The changes Rabbi Rembaum submitted in 1990 – making mention of the Matriarchs optional – remained the law until last December.

Including the Matriarchs in the Amidah’s first paragraph finally became the law of the Conservative community last December when Rabbi Rembaum made a submission to the Law Committee.

Although he officially had retired as Beth Am’s senior rabbi in 2010, over the next dozen years, he accepted numerous temporary positions at synagogues and universities. And there seemed to be no changes in the offing. “While a national survey never has been done,” said the rabbi, “based on experience, the majority of synagogues included the matriarchs – Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah.” They are listed in that order, he explained because “that is how they are mentioned in rabbinic writings, in the Talmud and Midrash.”

Rabbi Rembaum’s smile grew wider as he talked about how the idea caught fire. “In Israel in the ’90s,” he said, “the Conservative movement was addressing the same thing. And they came up with the same conclusion. They published their version independently in 1998, which is almost identical.” Before 2007, Rembaum’s colleague’s critique had not been lodged and there was “no large brouhaha.”

As fresh proof that change requires time, Rembaum noted that it took 17 years for his “learned colleague’s” objections to surface.

Rembaum, who is 80 years old, has spent his life at Beth Am, from childhood to the present. He praised his “learned colleague,” who resides in Israel. His objections formed “a good, challenging paper,” Rembaum said.

After reading the critique, “I began to formulate a piecemeal response in 2019. After I stopped working in synagogues at the end of 2022, I completed everything I needed to do. It was intense. I answered all the major issues.”

Was Rabbi Rembaum surprised that until 1990 there had not been an outburst endorsing the Matriarchs? “I knew some synagogues were playing around with it on their own,” he said. “I understood these things take time to process.

“The ordination of women was a big deal. Then you have to let that issue move from page 1 to page ten.”

Did that soften opposition to women playing wider roles? “Over time,” he said.

“Same thing happened in the Reform movement. In the beginning, women were given assistant rabbi positions. Over time, they became senior rabbis, which required adjustment. The laity had to become adjusted to the concept.”

At Beth Am, he said “when the issue came up of introducing the Matriarchs, I had a meeting at my house. I invited the old guard people from the daily minyan, about 12 of them. Some were old enough to be my father. We talked. And they said ‘it sounds fine.’” When the final version, including the Matriarchs, was approved last December by the Law Committee, Rabbi Rembaum said, “the basic structure was what I had suggested in 1990.”

There is a measure of elasticity. “Different shuls have been using varying orders of the names,” the rabbi said. “I say that when we print the next edition of siddurim (prayer books), the authorized version will be printed first. The Siddur Committee will be responsible for defining how they want to deal with alternate versions.”

Regardless of details, Rabbi Rembaum asserted that “my point is, the concept of the Matriarchs is now being woven into the text. Patriarchs and Matriarchs have equal standing.” That line is the final word – except for the pride the rabbi expressed about the Library Minyan’s primary role in sparking the massive change.

“My point is,” said Rabbi Rembaum, “that words identifying the Matriarchs no longer have brackets or options. It makes a statement about the egalitarian status of women.”