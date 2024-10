Do you care if the information you’re seeing is accurate? Does it bother you that social media algorithms, and media bias, have gotten more extreme than ever before?

I sat down with 5 amazing minds in the sphere of fact checking. Eitan Fischberger, David Collier, Shira Eisenberg, Olga Israel of NGO Monitor, and Gil Hoffman of HonestReporting told stories, analyzed Wikipedia, gave tips on how to navigate misinformation, and so much more. Well worth the watch or listen!