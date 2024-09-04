Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 6: Palestinians For Peace With Israel

Out of respect to this weekend’s 6 hostage families in mourning, I delayed the release of this fantastic episode. Out of respect to these 5 brave Palestinians who chose to speak to me publicly, it’s time to release it. This is the messaging we can all use right now. If more people thought and spoke like them, this world would be a far safer place.

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, Yasmine Mohammed, John Aziz, Hamza Howidy and Mo Ghaoui spent time talking to me, and answering the deepest of questions. We discussed Hamas, sexual abuse, Islamic extremism, online hatred from both sides, Israel (both the good and bad), the harmful pro-Palestinian protests, and ways to move forward.

Ahmed was in the middle of meeting with hostage families and the ADL in DC. Hamza was literally on a train with unfortunate audio; and due to a family emergency Mo Husseini couldn’t make it, so both will appear in a follow-up episode.

Please watch this. Or HEAR it in any podcast store, as the latest episode of Chosen Links by Boaz. And if you aren’t already, follow on Instagram where the amazing reels from it will be released every other day.

And thank you to Brandon Meyer, David Mendelsohn and Chad Rubel for helping edit this in post!

The incredible Yasmine Mohammed invites you to visit her at:

Free Hearts Free Minds:

https://www.freeheartsfreeminds.com/

Her PHENOMENAL podcast:

https://youtube.com/@yasminemohammedxx

Her brilliant book Unveiled:

https://a.co/d/gKoj4M2

Clarity Coalition:

https://claritycoalition.org/

And on Instagram, X and Facebook!

(EDITOR NOTE – This episode was filmed on 7/25/24, which should be taken into account when viewing the conversation, given the ever-changing nature of the world.)