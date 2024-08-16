Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 5: Survivor Player Round Table For Israel

If you would have told me 20 years ago that I’d become friends with dozens of players from the show “Survivor,” I’d be confused. If you told me 8 years ago I’d be having them on my OWN show, talking about Israel and antisemitism, I’d be REALLY excited, but even MORE confused.

For years, I rolled my eyes when friends (Mike, Ephraim, Jared, Seth & Howard mostly) obsessed about the show. Then in 2015, I broke my damn elbow on our honeymoon (the saddle came off my horse!) and I had a lot of time on my hands back home. So Mike and Jared created a game plan, and showed me a slew of seasons – I was hooked. The strategy, the strong personalities, the drama, the humor – I was hooked.

Our friend Ronnie Bardah wanted to get on, and we did what we could to manifest that reality. Mike created an audition video for him, Benjamin Coach Wade and Albert Destrade gave helpful suggestions. I used my writing skills to help with his application. And then HE GOT ON THE SHOW. It was all surreal.

Ronnie is one of many proud Jews to have played on the show, but something sickening was happening with increasing frequency: people were speaking out against Israel, using words like apartheid and genocide, and turning the word Zionist into an insult to doxx someone. This was coming from several former players, and it not only alienated countless fans, but in some cases it involved direct ONLINE ATTACKS against players who were, heaven forbid, pro-Israel. In one case a player mid-season was doxxed when people “found” posts from her Birthright trip to Israel, and, you know, being a proud Zionist.

Cut to October 7th, for most Jews, our worlds turned upside down. And I started to write. And write. And share the words of others. And share some more. “Chosen Links by Boaz” was born. The next thing I knew, people wanted interviews, often not realizing I was a full-time nurse, with this being unpaid advocacy “on the side.” I didn’t have time, but I wanted to talk to them. So I shifted my articles into group “Round Table” interviews, and the rest as they say, is history.

Ronnie was sick when I filmed this episode (which is why he could not attend), but I did manage to get a wonderful group of 15 former players to come on and film my 2 episodes. The first had them reading their parchments, and the second one premiering today, where a dozen of them – Jews and allies – talking through the complexities of Israel, the war, and antisemitism.

They do this full well knowing that some will attack them for it. But they do it because they realize the world is not black & white, and they did not want to remain silent. And I thank them for it.

But don’t worry, through it all, I’m still a huge fan of the show, and you bet I still asked a few key questions about the show/game itself!

I now present you with “Chosen Links, Episode 5, Survivor Player Round Table For Israel” – my gift to myself, and like-minded fans who want to feel a little less alone. (And remember you can also find this in most podcast stores if you prefer to listen.)