Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 4: Countering Antisemitism in U.S. Politics

Apparently I CAN put an entire episode together in 24 hours. With a little help from my friends.

Michael Sinensky contacted me Wednesday morning, “WE NEED TO HELP DEFEAT THE ANTISEMITIC SQUAD!” I fully agreed, but it takes me weeks to months to create my episodes. I told him there’s no story if we don’t have a candidate to talk to. And it won’t be a commercial; it’s a conversation about antisemitism in American politics. He agreed.

Michael worked his magic. Within an hour he had Don Samuels campaign on the phone with me, and we had a plan for an episode the next day. He got Jordan Cope to speak for StandWithUs, Alexander J Minn to speak about Don’s assistance with UC Irvine, and the deservedly world famous Emily Austin.

I worked a bit of my own magic, and got The Simon Wiesenthal Center‘s Rabbi Abraham Cooper, and Arizona State Representative Consuelo Hernandez. And to edit the work professionally in a hurry, PokerGO‘s Mike Burgher came to the rescue. And just like that, we had a phenomenal Round Table!

