Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 4: Countering Antisemitism in U.S. Politics

Apparently I CAN put an entire episode together in 24 hours. With a little help from my friends.
Michael Sinensky contacted me Wednesday morning, “WE NEED TO HELP DEFEAT THE ANTISEMITIC SQUAD!” I fully agreed, but it takes me weeks to months to create my episodes. I told him there’s no story if we don’t have a candidate to talk to. And it won’t be a commercial; it’s a conversation about antisemitism in American politics. He agreed.
Michael worked his magic. Within an hour he had Don Samuels campaign on the phone with me, and we had a plan for an episode the next day. He got Jordan Cope to speak for StandWithUs, Alexander J Minn to speak about Don’s assistance with UC Irvine, and the deservedly world famous Emily Austin.
I worked a bit of my own magic, and got The Simon Wiesenthal Center‘s Rabbi Abraham Cooper, and Arizona State Representative Consuelo Hernandez. And to edit the work professionally in a hurry, PokerGO‘s Mike Burgher came to the rescue. And just like that, we had a phenomenal Round Table!
Enjoy the conversation, subscribe to the Chosen Links channel on YouTube, and check out Instagram for the reels that are sure to go viral!
And let’s get Don Samuels elected for the Democratic party next week, and unseat Ilhan Omar!