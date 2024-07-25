fbpx
Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 3: Parchment of Resilience: Survivor Players Speak Up For Israel

Boaz Hepner

July 24, 2024

PREVIOUSLY ON, CHOSEN LINKS!
“Survivor” superfan Boaz Hepner gathered 13 former players, and asked them to “cast their votes” against misinformation and lies against Israel. Watch what happened, on Episode 3!

Featuring: Coach “Dragonslayer” Benjamin Wade, Kelly Wiglesworth, Bob Crowley, Julie Rosenberg, Dale Wentworth, Danni Boatwright, Dr. Mike Zahalsky, Lex van den Berghe, Corinne Kaplan, Caryn Groedel, Terry Deitz, Elizabeth Olson, Albert Destrade, and RC Saint-Amour!

And apologies to Ronnie Bardah, Richard Hatch, and Bruce Kanegai who each wanted to join, but scheduling didn’t make it possible!

Shout out to my nephew Max Gross for taking the time to edit this, and Mike Burgher for some key touch ups!

