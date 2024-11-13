Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 8: Building Bonds Where Black and Jewish Perspectives Converge

So. Important. So. Good.

In this episode, I sat down with 12 incredible voices from the Black community—men, women, Republicans, Democrats, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim—joining in from across the U.S. and Israel. Together, we explored the powerful bond between the Jewish and Black communities.

Featured in this conversation:

Xaviaer DuRousseau

Michael Twitty

Mazi Melesa Pilip

Don Samuels

Nissim Black

Rachel Moon

Malynda Hale

Bellamy Bellucci

Joshua Washington

Tamer Masudin

Lilaq Logan

Ashriel Moore

I had an amazing (first time) co-moderator, Nathan Looney, who brought so much insight that we’ll definitely be diving deeper in future discussions.

Catch the full conversation here, and don't forget to share.