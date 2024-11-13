Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 8: Building Bonds Where Black and Jewish Perspectives Converge

So. Important.
So. Good.
In this episode, I sat down with 12 incredible voices from the Black community—men, women, Republicans, Democrats, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim—joining in from across the U.S. and Israel. Together, we explored the powerful bond between the Jewish and Black communities.
Featured in this conversation:
Xaviaer DuRousseau
Michael Twitty
Mazi Melesa Pilip
Don Samuels
Nissim Black
Rachel Moon
Malynda Hale
Bellamy Bellucci
Joshua Washington
Tamer Masudin
Lilaq Logan
Ashriel Moore
I had an amazing (first time) co-moderator, Nathan Looney, who brought so much insight that we’ll definitely be diving deeper in future discussions.
