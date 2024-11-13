fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 8: Building Bonds Where Black and Jewish Perspectives Converge

12 incredible voices from the Black community—men, women, Republicans, Democrats, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim—joining in from across the U.S. and Israel.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Boaz Hepner

Boaz Hepner

November 12, 2024
Left to right back: Boaz Hepner & Nate Looney, Tamer Masudin, Malynda Hale, Xaviaer DuRousseau 2nd row: Rachel Moon, Lilaq Logan, Joshua Washington, Ashriel Moore 3rd row: Michael Twitty, Mazi Melesa Pilip, Bellamy Bellucci, Don Samuels Bottom: Nissim Black

So. Important.

So. Good.

In this episode, I sat down with 12 incredible voices from the Black community—men, women, Republicans, Democrats, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim—joining in from across the U.S. and Israel. Together, we explored the powerful bond between the Jewish and Black communities.

Featured in this conversation:

Xaviaer DuRousseau
Michael Twitty
Mazi Melesa Pilip 
Don Samuels
Nissim Black
Rachel Moon
Malynda Hale
Bellamy Bellucci
Joshua Washington
Tamer Masudin
Lilaq Logan
Ashriel Moore

I had an amazing (first time) co-moderator, Nathan Looney, who brought so much insight that we’ll definitely be diving deeper in future discussions.

Catch the full conversation here, and don’t forget to share. Also available on all major podcast platforms: [Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and more]. 🎧

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

The True Test of Victory

November 12, 2024

True leadership demands magnanimity, especially for those with the power to pursue their agenda unchecked.

City Leaders Need to Wake Up

November 12, 2024

In December, the city of Beverly Hills is to play host to a summit of over 300 mayors from across the USA.

Memories from a Heeb Who Just Turned 100

November 12, 2024

To the chief compositor charged with following page design instructions, I was “Caesar.” But to one of his aides who rarely smiled, I was “the Heeb editor addicted to playing up stories about Israel.”

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.