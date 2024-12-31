fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 9: Vital Heroes: The Power of Living Donors

There are many ways to save a life, but one you might think is the most difficult, could be easier than you ever imagined.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Boaz Hepner

Boaz Hepner

December 31, 2024
Top row: Bonnie Lilien, Boaz Hepner, Mike Gabler; Middle row: Abraham Zilkha, Jay Feinberg, Scot Pollard; Bottom row: Dr. Nick Nissen, Rabbi Jason Weiner, Dr. Laurel Schramm

David Bowie sang, “We can be heroes, just for one day.” But imagine being a hero every day. For an act that costs you no money, and just a little time. Organ donation. It’s something we don’t think about enough, but why? Did you know you could donate stem cells or bone marrow and be back to work the next day? Did you know you could donate just a part of your liver, and it will grow back? Did you know that if you donate one of your kidneys, if you ever need one yourself, OR if a family member does, you’ll all be on the top of the list? And those are just the ones you can donate while still alive and healthy!

Not all of us become doctors and nurses to save lives (okay, I did), but these are tangible things we can do with little downside, but all of the upside in the world for the person on the receiving end.

I sat with 8 incredible individuals discussing their roles in this adventure:

Jay Feinberg, Leukemia survivor, and Founder + CEO of Gift of Life.
Mike Gabler, heart valve specialist (and winner of CBS’s Survivor).
Bonnie Lilien, kidney recipient (from Rabbi Jason Weiner).
Dr. Nick Nissen, liver transplant surgeon at Cedars Sinai.
Scot Pollard, NBA champion, and recent Heart transplant recipient.
Dr. Laurel Schramm, pediatrician, and recent liver donor.
Rabbi Jason Weiner, kidney donor (to Bonnie Lilien) and head Chaplain at Cedars Sinai.
Abraham Zilkha, 2 time donor to the same recipient via Gift of Life.

And for easy reference, here are the 2 sites to signup:

Gift of Life (Bone Marrow Registry) https://www.giftoflife.org/
Renewal (Kidney donation) https://www.renewal.org/

At the very least please watch this enjoyable conversation, and see if it inspires you. I bet it will.

