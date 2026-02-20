Faith, Policy and Cultural Leaders Convene in Nashville for First Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress

Amid growing concerns over antisemitism within conservative circles, faith and political leaders gathered in Nashville last weekend for the First Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress — a two-day convening organized by ARISE (Alliance to Reinforce Israel’s Security and Economy), an Israel-based advocacy group, alongside a committee representing the country’s largest Evangelical denominations.

The Congress drew influential voices from faith, policy, education, media, sports and entertainment — spanning Evangelical, mainline Protestant, Catholic and Jewish traditions — to address the resurgence of antisemitism and reaffirm the Judeo-Christian foundations they argue underpin Western democracy.

“Antisemitism is making a comeback on the right, and it is now knocking on the door of the church,” said American Evangelical leader Rev. Johnnie Moore. “We are facing a test of whether Western civilization itself will survive — whether the values that built the freest, most prosperous societies in human history will be handed to our children or surrendered on our watch.”

Speakers included former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, bestselling Christian author Eric Metaxas, Championship Coach Bruce Pearl, Emmy

Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton and Israeli Mayor Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Israel Federation of Local Authorities. Several speakers addressed hostility toward Israel and Jewish people from prominent conservative voices, including commentator Tucker Carlson.

“A loathsome phenomenon has recently taken place among the radical right, using Christ as a weapon to demonize Jewish people and any non-Christians,” said Heaton. “This is the exact opposite of what God intended.”

Senator Hagerty framed the gathering in generational terms: “The sanctity of human life, the principle of loving your neighbor as yourself, individual liberty, moral responsibility — these are fundamental principles. This convocation is going to allow us to build upon them for generations to come.”

Organizers distinguished the Congress from traditional advocacy events by its action-oriented format. Participants left with concrete initiatives tailored to their respective fields, and the coalition model — uniting older denominational leaders with younger conservatives seeking moral clarity — is one organizers say they intend to replicate and scale.

The Congress acknowledged that advocacy for Israel must be grounded in the same

Judeo-Christian principles championed throughout the event, including commitment to growth within Israeli society itself.

Secretary DeVos closed with a call to action: “If we go forth united in purpose and conviction, and prepared for action, I have no doubt we can, with God’s blessing, continue to prosper and defend two lands He has so richly blessed — Israel and America.”