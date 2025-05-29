Modi Brings Out Tears and Laughter at New York Event

On May 28 at Manhattan’s Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, Modi Rosenfeld, one of the most popular Jewish comedians working today, turned serious when he spoke to Omer Shem Tov, a freed Israeli hostage, for a live taping of his podcast, “And Here’s Modi,” presented in conjunction with UJA-Federation of New York.

A Dream Guest Becomes Reality

Rosenfeld explained that he had his husband, Leo, would often see Shem Tov’s hostage poster near their residence in Manhattan.

“Coming home, we’d see his photo and he looks exactly like the son of my best friend, and it was just a part of our day,” Rosenfeld told The Journal. “Then I saw his picture was painted over, as part of a construction site, not antisemitism, so I said ‘oh, that’s going to be it, I’m not going to see him anymore.’ Then I was invited to the Mayor’s Hanukkah party and I saw his family and the poster so I was like, ‘Omer’s back in my life.’ It was a dream to have him as a guest because I knew he would mean he was freed.”

The event drew nearly 3,000 people and marked 600 days since Hamas’ attack on Israel Oct. 7. Shem Tov, now 22, was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival and spent 505 days in Hamas captivity before being freed l on Feb. 22, 2025, part of a deal that also released Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. The taping came a little more than a year after the episode that Shem Tov’s cousin, Leat Corinne of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum in New York spoke of the urgency of Shem Tov and the other hostages’ release.

‘These Are Not Just Pictures’

As a picture of the 58 remaining hostages was shown, above, Shem Tov said people should learn the details about any of the remaining in captivity and raise awareness.

“I want you to look at those pictures and remind yourself that these are not just pictures, these are not just posters, these are humans, these are Jews,” he said.

Many in the audience cried and there were a few moments of laughter. Shem Tov said Hamas terrorists had him divide up large amounts of money in garbage bags that was their payroll, and he wanted to take some of the money, but didn’t.

At one point, he knew being denied food was taking its effect.

“I could see my bones on my shoulder and my ribcage,” he said, adding that he didn’t give up faith in God.

How Much Would He Be Worth?

Shem Tov recalled a terrorist telling him he would be worth 50 Palestinian prisoners.

He said while in a tunnel, he offered to cook and clean in exchange for a Biblical book, and he became inspired after reading a portion about Joseph rising up after being thrown into the pit.

“I don’t think we can end the Hamas while they’re still there,” he said of the terrorists.

When he was finally freed, he saw crowds and chants of “Allahu Akbar” and on stage got a “Hamas diploma” that he was “very proud of.”

While the cameras were trained on him, he saw a van’s open door and two emaciated hostages.

“I see them grabbing their heads and crying,” he later learned were Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa, who were returned to captivity while Shem Tov and others were released. This is done to captives as part of psychological torture.

Rosenfeld Praised Shem Tov’s ‘Yiddishe Mama’

Rosenfeld praised Shelly Shem Tov, not only for tirelessly advocating for her son but for other hostage as well.

Shem Tov described the dramatic reunion between him and his parents, which lasted about 20 minutes.

“It was pure, pure happiness,” he said. “I’ve never felt this much joy in my life.”

When he was given a whiteboard to write a message while on a helicopter, he wrote that everything was fine, then wrote that he wanted a burger and wound up getting more than he could eat.

Rosenfeld told the audience that Shem Tov wants to be an actor, and he should not have to audition, and should simply get roles, given what he has survived.

“I Didn’t Know I Had This Kind of Power Inside Me.”

Rosenfeld asked if any terrorist connected with him on any level. Shem Tov said he was strategic and made himself useful, and while none were kind in any way, one “wasn’t as bad as the others.” Shem Tov said he didn’t understand how he looked like a Hamas terrorist “but loved Billie Eilish.” He also said nearly every interaction with a Hamas captor ended with them spitting at him, cursing at him or praising the attacks of Oct. 7. People should not underestimate the fact that many who escaped death on that fateful day may not have emotionally recovered, he cautioned.

“I know some survivors that just can’t go on,” Shem Tov said, adding that they should keep praying for them as well as those still in captivity.

It was a great honor, he said, to speak on behalf of the hostages.

“I didn’t know I had this kind of power inside of me, but Hashem sent it to me.”

While they went through different experiences, Rosenfeld said he sees a great similarity between the late Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel and Nova survivor Shem Tov, in that both have a positive outlook despite what they endured, and used their experiences to educate the new generations on the horrors they lived through.

Shem Tov explained how “Hatikva” has taken on a new meaning; it was sung at the end. Rosenfeld ends all his shows with the Israeli national anthem.

Rosenfeld gave Shem Tov a dollar the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, gave to him that he framed.

Rosenfeld also praised the power of the Hostage Families Forum in Israel.

“He went out from hell”

“I’m so proud of him,” Shelly Shem Tov told The Journal of her son. “He went out from hell. He wants to talk and say things for hostages that are not able to speak.”

Malki Shem Tov, his father, said he thinks his son’s persona was an instrumental element of making it to his release.

“I am very proud of Omer that he is here and can tell is story,” he told The Journal. “We want all the hostages back. I think Omer saved himself with his charisma and charm. I think he knew how to manage in captivity. I think his strong personality helped him to survive.”

ADL CEO Says His Hearts Swells With Joy For Omer, Breaks as Hostages Remain in Captivity

Standing as people began to exit, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that he was greatly touched, while more work is to be done.

“It feels like such a gift to see Omer here,” Greenblatt told the Journal. “Like Modi said, we all know him. I met his dad at the Hostage Forum quite some time ago and it such a blessing that Omer is back. My heart swells with joy while it still breaks that it’s Day 600. My heart breaks that there are 58 people left. I have great hope, but I still have great heartache.”

A moment was taken to honor Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky murdered a week ago in Washington, D.C. by a man charged with federal and local murder offenses.

“One of the most powerful evenings I’ve felt since Oct. 7”

“It was one of the most powerful evenings I’ve felt since Oct. 7,” Jewish activist and entrepreneur Ari Ackerman told The Journal of the event. “Seeing Omer, the man we’ve praying for months and years, right in front of our eyes, was great. Modi, as only he can, was able to to show our heartfelt love for Omer, but also at time do it at times in a funny way that was incredible.”

Rosenfeld has more than 50,000 YouTube subscribers and his episode with Shem Tov is expected to air by the end of the week.

While Shem Tov recently threw out the first pitch for a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, on this night, it was clear to the host, that Shem Tov he hit a home run.

“Omer has a big personality and is both fun and serious,” Rosenfeld told The Journal. “There are some hostages who have not been freed and some who can but can’t come out and speak out as he can. He is representing all of them.”