Two Days Too Late: How a Missed Diagnosis Changed a Family’s Life Forever

Two days. That’s all it took for Julie Raskin’s son to suffer brain damage — because he wasn’t immediately diagnosed at birth with Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare disease primarily affecting Ashkenazi Jews that causes severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Those two days didn’t just change Ben’s fate — they also changed his mother’s life forever. At the time, Raskin was working at New York University and had planned to take a three-month maternity leave before returning to work. But everything shifted once she realized what it meant to care for a child with a disability. Ben became her full-time responsibility, requiring constant medical treatments, surgeries, therapies and ongoing care.

“I was able to take six months maternity leave and then worked from home,” she said. “But when Ben was two-and-a-half years old, he had another emergency. His blood sugar dropped dangerously low, and I had to rush him back to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) for treatment. I loved my job but realized it would be impossible to continue working, and I had to leave.”

From the start, Raskin sensed something wasn’t right. Ben nursed ravenously at first, then suddenly became lethargic and uninterested in feeding. She remembers how, after they returned home, he slept through the night — highly unusual for a newborn. When she voiced her concerns, her doctor brushed them off.

“He’s a perfectly normal baby,” he told her.

Two days after they brought Ben home, Raskin and her husband Mark were back at the hospital. Ben’s blood sugar was too low to even be measured. Doctors couldn’t figure out the cause, and it took 10 days to receive a diagnosis: Congenital Hyperinsulinism. Ben was transported to CHOP, where he was diagnosed with diffuse disease and underwent three surgeries — the last to remove part of his pancreas that had regenerated.

“You’re going home with this precious baby and all you want is to make sure there’s no further brain injury. You want your child to develop to their full potential, and suddenly, it’s all on you,” said Raskin. “The fear of hypoglycemia is huge — you feel like your life is ruled by it.”

Raskin and her husband already had a two-year-old daughter, Hanna, when Ben was born. Hanna was very excited to have a little brother.

“She was a little trooper and bounced back and forth between our parents and us while we were at the hospital with Ben,” said Raskin.

For the first three-and-a-half months of his life, Ben was hospitalized. When he finally came home, he required constant care and frequent feedings because of his condition.

“The nursing agency quickly realized that we would need much more than one nurse, and we ended up with help around the clock,” said Raskin. “That support allowed us to spend some time with our daughter, to take her out and do things together.”

At first, Raskin admitted, she felt overwhelmed with guilt. She questioned herself — why hadn’t she insisted that something was wrong? Why didn’t she speak up more forcefully? “If I had only stood up for what I believed in, something I had done so many times before in my life, but this was the first time it really, really mattered. The consequences of staying silent were enormous,” she said. “But in retrospect, I was a postpartum mom. It shouldn’t have been my responsibility to fight against the entire healthcare system. We need a system in place to screen for these babies so they don’t suffer preventable neurological damage.”

The need for a supportive community led her to found Congenital Hyperinsulinism International (CHI) in 2005. “While Ben was being treated at CHOP, I met two other families going through the same thing, and we started an email discussion group,” Raskin said. “We thought maybe one or two people would join — but dozens upon dozens did, and it became a lifeline. I would go to my office and connect with parents from all over the world. We shared what we were going through.”

What started as an online support group became much more. Through parents’ experiences with their children, doctors and researchers have been able to learn more about the disease, recognize patterns, and hopefully develop a special treatment.

Ben, now 29, has diabetes, low vision, and difficulty with motor skills as a result of his unrecognized low blood sugar as a newborn. He lives a mile away from his parents’ home in an apartment building for people who are either older or have disabilities. He has many friends and sees his family often.

Knowing there was a high likelihood of having another child with the disease, Julie and Mark chose not to have more children. Caring for Ben was also an extremely demanding job.

“The HI lifestyle, with its constant worries about lows and brain damage, sometimes sets us apart from our local communities,” Julie says. “When we get together at conferences, it’s like coming home to an extended family that gets it.”

HI is very rare, affecting approximately one in every 50,000 live births. Raskin has dedicated her life to raising awareness about the disease. She also hosts a podcast where she and other parents share their stories and experiences. June 7 is Congenital Hyperinsulinism Awareness Day. Raskin hopes couples — especially those who are both Ashkenazi Jews — will learn about the condition and consider genetic screening.

Despite his disability and the challenges he faces, Ben is a very positive young man, often seen smiling and happy. In a video Raskin shared on the organization’s website, Ben said “I’m a college student at a school at Landmark, which is designed for people who learn differently. It’s a great place to challenge yourself and open yourself to something that you don’t think you usually do. It’s a day-by-day thing, it will get better, and good things will happen to you. Good things are always happening.”

For further information please visit: congenitalhi.org