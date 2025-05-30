Father’s Day Gift Guide 2025: Find that Special Gift for Dad

Whether you call him Abba, tatti, dad, or daddy, you want to celebrate your father in the most special way this Father’s Day. Along with taking him out to his favorite restaurant or heading to the golf course, you can grab a gift he’ll be sure to cherish.

Check out these perfect picks for dad.

See’s Candies

See’s Candies offers a variety of delicious kosher sweets – including sugar-free candy – that dad will gobble right up. If your dad loves a good cigar, check out the candy version: the Milk Chocolate Seegars ($16 for a pack of 3). See’s also offers Assorted Little Pops ($7.50), which are made with dairy-fresh cream, as well as the lollypop version ($31). The sugar-free milk chocolate bars ($13 for a pack of four) are so good, you’ll forget they don’t contain sugar.

Stargazer Coffee

Dad does a lot, so you can help fuel him with the energy he needs throughout the day. Cue Stargazer Coffee, which makes a dark roast ground coffee, Dark Sky ($14), which is out of this world good. It includes notes of charred and smoked cocoa, blueberry, and plum. It’s low acidity, with a touch more sweetness that you’d expect in such a dark coffee. There’s also Blast Off ($14), which contains 1.5-times more caffeine than an average cup and has a strong finish with notes of charred almond, nuts, and slight chocolate.

Zeroe Caviar

Is dad trying to eat more plant-based foods? Then he can try Zeroe Caviar ($42), a plant-based fish egg alternative that boasts the texture of traditional caviar with superior flavor. It’s made with seaweed that’s grown organically off the coast of France, and it’s 100% cruelty-free. All the flavor, with none of the guilt.

Mary’s Gone Crackers

Does dad love a good snack? How about cheese and crackers? He can eat delicious, healthy crackers thanks to Mary’s Gone Crackers, which are organic and gluten-free. They feature varieties like Super Seed, Sea Salt, Garlic Rosemary, and Cheezee, with vegan cheese, for around $5 a box. They’re available in stores and on Amazon.com for your convenience.

Frank Lloyd Wright Paint-in-Print Set

If dad has an artistic side, he’ll enjoy the Frank Lloyd Wright Paint-In Print Set ($10.49) from Galison. The set includes six cards featuring the iconic geometric designs of Frank Lloyd Wright that can be painted using the six colors embedded into the top of the card. Dad can tear off the perforated paint strip and have a print he can keep or send to a loved one.

Masami Shampoo and Hydrating Styling Cream

Keep dad looking and feeling great with the Masami Shampoo ($38) and Mekabu Styling Cream ($36), available on Amazon. The shampoo is sulfate-free, low foaming, and includes botanical hydration that adds shine and manageability. The Styling Cream is also sulfate- and paraben-free, gives a light to medium hold, and won’t leave dad’s hair feeling greasy or crunchy.

Baby Foot – Original Foot Peel Exfoliator for Men

Does dad need a spa day at home? Then try the Baby Foot – Original Foot Peel Exfoliator For Men ($19.04), which comes in a mint scent and includes two plastic booties. All dad has to do is leave the booties on for one hour, sit back, and relax. When he removes them and washes his feet, he’ll notice the dead skin is gone and his feet feel silky smooth.

Demeter Fragrance

Dad loves a good cologne – so why not get him something that smells amazing and unique this Father’s Day? Demeter is known for their interesting fragrances that will intrigue dad – like Gin & Tonic ($21.25), Mahogany ($21.25), Whiskey Tobacco ($21.25), and… drumroll please… Dirt ($21.25)! We promise, it smells like the beautiful scent of turned earth with a touch of last season’s corn stalks.

Dollar Shave Club Premium Shave Kit

If your dad likes a close, clean shave — fortunately, Dollar Shave Club can help with that. Their Premium Shave Kit ($26.99) is designed for a precise shave that requires less strokes. The kit comes with four ClubSeries 6 Blade razors, which feature a flexible head and built-in trimmer blade for all those hard-to-reach places. The luxurious Heavy Metal Handle is made with high grade zinc-alloy and pairs up perfectly with the Shave Butter for hydrated, gentle shaving. Your handsome dad will up his game with this shave kit.