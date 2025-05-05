AJU President Jeff Herbst Resigns; Jay Sanderson to Become Interim President

American Jewish University President Jeffrey Herbst, a globally respected political scientist who has navigated the institution through a period of great transition, has decided to resign his position, AJU announced today.

Jay Sanderson, a household name in the Jewish world with a reputation for disruption and innovation in his previous roles heading the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and Jewish Television Network Productions, will become AJU’s Interim President.

The news was made public in a letter written by Harold Masor, AJU board chair, and Dr. Larry Platt, the incoming board chair, which was shared via email to the university’s community this afternoon.

Dr. Jeffrey Herbst’s resignation will mark the end of a seven-year tenure. He will remain affiliated with the institution as President Emeritus. Before joining AJU, Dr. Herbst served as president of Colgate University, as the president and CEO of the Newseum and the Newseum Institute in Washington, D.C. and as a professor of politics and international affairs at Princeton.

“Our board of directors is grateful to Dr. Herbst, who has effectively led AJU – with wisdom, professionalism, and grace – to navigate a critical time of great transition for the institution,” wrote Masor and Platt.

In recent years, AJU navigated the sale of its Familian Campus in Bel Air, a restructuring of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, a transition to increased online learning, and the launch of new programs to reach local and global Jewish audiences.

Earlier this year, Sanderson joined the leadership team at AJU to launch the 2050 Institute, an initiative that brings together influential leaders, thinkers, creators and philanthropists to develop action-oriented strategies that have the potential to reshape Jewish life in North America and address the Jewish community’s most pressing issues.

Sanderson will now step into the lead role at AJU, as the institution looks to write its next chapter.

“This is a moment ripe with opportunity for AJU. We are confident that together – our board, staff, students and supporters – will seize the opportunities ahead of us and bring our unique capabilities, talent and resources to advance Jewish wisdom, strengthen our community in Los Angeles and uplift our global Jewish family in the decades to come,” Masor and Platt wrote.