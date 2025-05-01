Mother’s Day 2025 Gift Guide: Find the Perfect Gift for Mom

Mother’s Day is when we treat our moms like royalty. We let them know just how much we appreciate them, perhaps by taking them out to their favorite restaurant, throwing them a party or buying them a gift they will love.

If you are looking for the perfect gift for mom this year, check out the following products she will surely enjoy.

Presently Bracelet

Presently Bracelets, owned by Jewish sisters Emily and Lindsay Stetzer, makes bracelets designed to shift your thinking during anxious moments and return to the present. More than just a piece of jewelry, Presently bracelets are designed to support mental wellness with therapy-inspired reminders engraved on each piece. They help busy moms stay present, quiet anxious thoughts and navigate the stress of their everyday lives. The bracelets include six CBT-inspired phrases and are hypoallergenic, nickel-free and gold PVD coated. One of their chain bracelets, which was created in partnership with ESPN reporter Lauren Sisler, says, “I’m in love with my story” ($48). encouraging those who wear it to accept their past and be proud of who they are.

Chain Bracelet available at presentlybracelets.com

Pizza Girl Kits

Caroline D’Amore, AKA Pizza Girl, has been a staunch supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. After Oct. 7, the pink-haired entrepreneur put up a video expressing her love for the Jewish community and has since gone viral. Now, you can purchase her Pizza Girl kit for mom to show your support in return. Pizza Girl’s Starter Kit ($269) and Home Essentials Kit ($229) include a cute countertop pizza oven, a three-pack sauce sampler and bamboo pizza peel and everything else you need to make delicious pizza in the comfort of your kitchen.

Pizza Girl kits at www.pizzagirl.com

Kendra Scott Star of David Necklace

Now is the time for mom to show off her Jewish pride. Now, with Kendra Scott’s Star of David short pendant necklace in white CZ ($80), she can do just that in style. This beautiful necklace includes a lobster clasp with a single adjustable slider bead and comes in metal or silver.

Star of David necklace at kendrascott.com/?affiliate=whitney. For 20% off and free shipping use code Whitney20.

Book: “My Mother Always Says: 25 Lessons for Finding the Silver Lining”

Gwen Borden, who is 93 years old, always taught her daughter Amy Goober life lessons that stuck. Now, Amy has compiled them in her new book, “My Mother Always Says: 25 Lessons for Finding the Silver Lining,” $19.95. Gwen, who went through the Great Depression and World War II, shares lessons like, “One man’s meat is another man’s cholesterol” and “There are no bad experiences, only ones you don’t learn from.” The book is a tribute to the strength of women from different generations and a reminder of the wisdom that comes from a meaningful life.

“My Mother Always Says” is on Amazon

KeaBabies Play Diaper Bag

The Play Diaper bag from Kea Babies is a great purchase for moms with little ones at home, or moms to be. A sturdy diaper bag is key; after all, you not only have to carry around diapers, you also have to schlep wipes, bottles, extra clothing, your wallet, a cell phone charger and snacks for your kids. It comes in latte, black, dark olive and navy blue, is made of vegan leather textures and includes a diaper changing pad, pacifier pod and insulated bottle pockets.

KeaBabies Play Diaper Bag at keababies.com

Customizable Ema Fragrance Perfume

Whether or not you call your mom “Ema,” she will love this customizable perfume from ēma fragrance (prices range). You can mix and match luxurious fragrance notes to create a scent that feels uniquely ema. Just choose three fragrance notes, a disc compact, pop in your pods and blend them. Some of the scents include amber, vanilla, fig and gardenia. You can also purchase ready-to-go sets such as the Wellness Trio ($18), which comes with lavender, French jasmine and ylang ylang.

Create your own perfume at emafragrance.com

Carla Rockmore Sling Bag

Moms on the go will appreciate the Carla Rockmore Sling Bag— a compact purse with two adjustable straps, fully zips, made with vegan leather and comes in sky blue, cobalt blue, vermillion, black and sienna orange. The bag can be used as a crossbody purse or sleek shoulder bag. Inside the carryall is a detachable wristlet with zipper pouch and an exterior pocket with a snap for mom’s phone.

Carla Rockmore Sling bag, $195 at carlarockmore.com

OM Wellness Epsom Salts

A warm bath at the end of the day is how many moms like to relax. OM Wellness’ pharmaceutical grade CBD infused Epsom salts ($16) will elevate bathtime into a spa experience. These healing soaking salts come in scents like lavender and rose geranium and are 100% vegan and cruelty free. OM Wellness is California-based and woman-owned, and their products are free of synthetic dyes and harsh chemicals.

OM Wellness Epsom salts at om-wellness.com