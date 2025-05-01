fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Jewish Family Service LA Honors Holocaust Survivors with Yom HaShoah Tribute

Jewish Family Service LA, the city's oldest social service agency, plays a crucial role in ensuring that Holocaust survivors live with dignity, support and a sense of community.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Benjamin Raziel

Benjamin Raziel

May 1, 2025
Rabbi Nolan Leibovitz of Valley Beth Shalom Honors survivors who have passed at JFSLA.

Dozens of Holocaust survivors gathered at the Jewish Family Service’s Gunther-Hirsh Community Center to observe Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Café Europa, a weekly social gathering where survivors bond over music, food, and friendship. 

To honor the memory of the Café Europa attendees who passed away this year, Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz from Valley Beth Shalom gave a tribute and led the Jewish prayer V’hi Noam. Participants enjoyed live music, lit memorial candles and shared photographs of those who passed. 

“The courage, compassion and foresight that this generation exercised stands as an example for everything we need to embody today,” Rabbi Lebovitz said. “Their story is not a story that belongs behind glass in a museum. Their story belongs in the living, breathing world as a testimony to strength and resilience.” 

Jewish Family Service LA, the city’s oldest social service agency, plays a crucial role in ensuring that Holocaust survivors live with dignity, support and a sense of community. Year-round, JFSLA provides compassionate care to over 1,200 Holocaust survivors in the Los Angeles area. In addition to Café Europa, JFSLA offers comprehensive programming and support to survivors of the Holocaust, including case management and emergency financial assistance and other social services. 

“Café Europa is more than just a social activity. For many survivors, it’s a lifeline of memory and community,” said Susan Belgrade, senior director of Multipurpose and Senior Centers at JFSLA, who runs Café Europa. “On Yom HaShoah, we gather to honor the past, and to support and ensure survivors are seen, valued and cared for in the present.”

JFSLA helps survivors with caregiver assistance, social worker support and emergency financial needs. Approximately 80% of the Holocaust survivors that JFSLA serves are low-income and rely on Medi-Cal. Programs like Café Europa combat isolation, poverty and the challenges of aging by fostering belonging and community.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

In Covenant — Together

May 1, 2025

Over 200 people gathered at Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles for a Freedom Seder hosted in partnership with Van Jones, Amanda Berman, Greater Zion Church of Compton, Stephen Wise Temple, and Deborah Marcus.

Israel and the Future of Civilization

April 30, 2025

In his new book, Douglas Murray chronicles the rise in Jew-hatred from enemies who worship death, and explores how the Jewish value of choosing life can save civilization.

When the Annual Blurs with the Daily

April 30, 2025

As was the case last year, this year’s cycle of Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut are not easy to mark. Since Oct. 7, Israel has lived in a near-constant state of mourning, remembrance and resilience.

The Zionist Spirit Behind the Shabbat Tune Switch

April 30, 2025

I’m speaking of the tune-switch that the Friday night hazan pulls for the last few stanzas of “Lecha Dodi.” Where did this quirky cantorial custom come from and how did it become so popular?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.