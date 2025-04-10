A Seder Built to Follow ‘The Office’

Writers Dave Cowen and Dan Lerman don’t want to replace your family’s traditional seder. They just want to make the second night a bit more entertaining.

“Do it 90% the same way you used to do Passover, and then bring in 10% more fun,” Lerman told The Journal.

Cowen and Lerman’s new book, “The Office Haggadah: An Unofficial Scranton Seder,” follows Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) as he tries to win a printing contract from Maxwell House — yes, the coffee company long associated with free Haggadot — by staging an office Passover seder. Michael vows to convert to Judaism, misinterprets signs from a flaming coffee machine, and leads his staff in a table-read seder meant to prove Dunder Mifflin’s worthiness as a paper supplier.

Cowen, who’s been writing parody Haggadot since President Donald Trump’s first term, found success with a Passover Haggadah written in the 45th (and now 47th) president’s voice. “The Trump Haggadah” (2018) quickly became a hit on Amazon, inspiring Cowen to follow up with editions like “The Yada Yada Haggadah” (2019), explicitly modeled after the rhythm and style of a “Seinfeld” episode, and “The Biden-Harris Haggadah” (2021), which featured references to Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and a Cardi B parody. Cowen also created the “Meshugah Kanye Haggadah” (2023), a musical-style parody exploring fame and ego within the Passover context. In 2024, he followed with the “Spoof Seder Haggadah,” a tribute to Mel Brooks’ film catalogue.

The American version of “The Office,” starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson, ran for nine seasons from 2005–2013. It won five Primetime Emmys and was one of NBC’s most-watched shows during its run.

Cowen sees the second night of Passover specifically as an ideal opportunity for experimental storytelling. “Our first night could be serious and traditional, and the second night can be the fun night, or a children’s version,” Cowen told The Journal, citing various Haggadot written by others that were baseball-themed, inspired by “Harry Potter,” or feature superheroes. “There’s ways to do what you normally do and then bring in some seasoning!”

Cowen recalled while growing up, his family’s Passover seders sometimes felt disengaging and sometimes like a hazing of the youngest hungry people at the table. One of the hallmarks of Passover is the heavy reliance of metaphor, which both Cowen and Lerman both think lend itself naturally to comedy to keep guests engaged. Their format is deliberately interactive: each participant gets assigned a speaking part, and casting rotates chapter-by-chapter.

“It’s a table read, fun table read,” Cowen said. “Imagine about 30 people around a U-shaped table. We’ve got the microphone and we’re giving out roles. Every chapter we recast so that everyone gets involved.” Their working relationship began at a celebrity pickleball tournament last year, where Lerman mentioned that Passover was his favorite Jewish holiday—and that he once named his dog Afikomen.

They’re still not sure who will play who when their second-night seder kicks off on April 13. Lerman seems like a natural fit to start the night as Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and Cowen as Michael Scott. A handful of comedian friends are expected to step up to the mic. Cowen hopes his sister — who’s a doctor, not a comic — will read the part of Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer).

Lerman is also “one of the best party throwers in Los Angeles,” according to Cowen. Lerman hosts a monthly showcase titled “Backyard Comedy Series: Larchmont Village.” Its tagline is “curated comedy, industry crowd, old-school hangin.’”

“I think people like connecting with one another,” Lerman said. “Anything you can do to encourage people to have their voice heard and to actually have little conversations. For example, with Passover, we’ll say, ‘We’re all slaves to something.’ So I was thinking about maybe starting our seder by asking, ‘What are you a slave to right now? Talk to your neighbor about that.’”

Sometimes it takes a bit of theater and pop culture to get audiences engaged in Jewish traditions. I shared with Cowen and Lerman that by the spring of 1995, I was 10 years old and had already made it through two years of Hebrew school, six years of Sunday school and another two years at the JCC Milwaukee nursery school. But still, I didn’t fully understand the story of Passover until I saw the animated “Rugrats” version of the story on Nickelodeon.

“You’re proof to the concept that mixing the dominant culture of Hollywood, or American culture with the Jewish stuff is how many get the traditions to really click,” Cowen said.

“The Office Haggadah” strikes a fun balance between Passover rituals and the charm of one of the most popular television comedies of the last 20 years. Dwight burns chametz snacks. Pam paints Michael parting the Red Sea. Creed (played by Creed Bratton) peddles black-market snacks. And Michael Scott, trying to show his spiritual sincerity, repeatedly misquotes Leonard Bernstein.

Proceeds from the Haggadot in the past have supported Jewish organizations including Temple Beth El in Rochester, New York (Cowen’s home town), the Israel Defense Forces, Nefesh in Los Angeles, and Wilshire Boulevard Temple.

And if all else fails, just remember Michael Scott’s pitch: Let. Your. Paper. Go.

“The Office Haggadah: An Unofficial Scranton Seder” is available at www.parodyhaggadahs.com