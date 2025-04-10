fbpx
J Los Angeles, formerly Westside JCC, names new CEO

J Los Angeles (JLA) has named nonprofit and global media leader David Siegel as its new CEO.
Picture of Ryan Torok

Ryan Torok

April 10, 2025
J Los Angeles CEO David Siegel. Photo courtesy of J Los Angeles.

J Los Angeles (JLA), formerly Westside Jewish Community Center, has named nonprofit and global media leader David Siegel as its new CEO, with JLA leadership saying Siegel was the right person to lead the organization’s next chapter.

“David is an inspired choice to lead JLA at this critical moment,” JLA Board President Tony Regenstreif said in a statement. “His passion and expertise are reflected in his track record of transforming organizations. We’ve built something extraordinary at the J, and with David at the helm, we will propel it into the future.”

Before starting at JLA, Siegel worked in the entertainment industry and philanthropy. He is the immediate past CEO at Exceptional Minds, a professional training academy and animation studio for young adults on the autism spectrum. Siegel also has deep roots in Jewish philanthropy, having worked on a campaign with his son—Siegel and his wife are the parents of three boys—that raised $1.5 million to combat a Jewish genetic disease.

“I am deeply honored and energized to lead JLA and to do this work in collaboration with our dedicated team, board, and the broader community,” Siegel said. “Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place to shape a dynamic, welcoming, and forward-thinking hub for Jewish life.”

For seven decades, JLA has played a central role in Jewish life in Los Angeles, fostering enduring connections through several empowering initiatives, including an early childhood center, an infant cate program, JCamp, the JLA Maccabi Games, a Diller Teen fellows program and the Lenny Krayzelburg SwimRight Academy.

